In today's fast-paced world, women often find themselves struggling to prioritise their own health and well-being amidst various stressors however, it is crucial for women to make time for regular health screenings and simple lifestyle changes that can help prevent even diseases like cancer. Breast and cervical cancers are two most common kinds of cancers that affect Indian women and according to Cancer India data, in 2020 alone, these two type of cancers contributed more than 40% of new cancer cases in women in India. Cancer prevention: Check out these simple lifestyle changes that can help prevent cancer in women (Photo by Peter Boccia on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aswathy G Nath, Gynaecological Oncologist at Karkinos Healthcare, shared, “This could be stopped, only if women come forward for early screening of cancers regularly but sadly, regular health check-ups, and regular cancer screening are non-existent for many women. Late-stage cancer treatments have a significant financial and social impact, and 70% of total cancer cases in India have modifiable and preventable risk factors. In other words, 70% of the total cancer cases could have been averted through preventable screening and healthy lifestyle choices, according to reports published in NCBI (National Centre for Biotechnology Information).”

She advised, “Simple lifestyle changes, such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. Additionally, women should work with their healthcare provider to develop an appropriate screening schedule based on their age, family history, and other risk factors. This can help identify risk factors for disease and allow for timely interventions to prevent the onset of disease. Women should also stay informed about their health and any risk factors that may be relevant to them, such as family history of certain diseases. Women should advocate for their own health by asking questions, expressing concerns, and seeking second opinions if needed. It is important to be an active participant in their own healthcare and to speak up if something doesn't feel right. They must also build a support system of family, friends, and healthcare providers who can provide emotional and practical support when needed. Women should prioritise their health and well-being and invest efforts to reduce the onslaught of cancer.”

Adding to the list of tips to prevent cancer in women, Dr Vandana Gawdi, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Apollo Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, recommended -

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of several types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, and uterine cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise can lower this risk. Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help reduce the risk of breast and colon cancer. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, most days of the week. Eating a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help prevent cancer. Women should limit their consumption of processed and red meats, sugary foods, and refined carbohydrates. Get regular screenings: Regular screenings, such as mammograms and Pap tests, can help detect cancer early when it's most treatable Quit smoking: Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer but it has also been linked to several other types of cancer, including cervical and bladder cancer. Quitting smoking is one of the most important things women can do to reduce their risk of cancer.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Mandar Deshpande, Surgical Oncology, Head - Head and Neck Oncology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, revealed, “Head and Neck cancers are prevalent in India, accounting for almost 30% of all cancers. The most common type is oral cancer, with tobacco and alcohol consumption being major risk factors, as well as infections like HPV and EBV. Individuals should take steps to reduce their risk, including avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, practicing good oral hygiene, and getting vaccinated for HPV. Early detection is crucial for successful treatment of head and neck cancer, which can affect various areas of the head and neck. Symptoms may include a persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, a lump or swelling in the neck, and changes in voice or speech. Consulting with a healthcare professional at the first sign of symptoms greatly improves outcomes.”

He highlighted, “Treatment for head and neck cancer depends on the stage and location of the cancer, with options including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Working closely with a healthcare team is important to determine the best treatment plan. Prevention and early detection are key in reducing the incidence of head and neck cancer. Quitting tobacco use, reducing alcohol consumption, and regular dental checkups can all help reduce risk. Education and awareness campaigns can also play a role in promoting prevention and early detection.”

Insisting that access to specialised cancer treatment and a multidisciplinary approach in tertiary hospitals with full time specialty system can greatly improve outcomes for individuals with head and neck cancer in India, he said, “It is important for individuals to take steps to reduce their risk and seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms. Head and neck cancer is a serious condition that can greatly impact quality of life, and early detection and treatment can greatly improve outcomes.”

Asserting that 40% of cancers in females can be avoided due modification in life factors, Dr (Prof) Vijay Patil, Consultant (Medical Oncology) at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Khar, said, “An avoidance or decrease in intake of alcohol, tobacco, avoidance of infections like human papilloma virus and obesity can lead to decrease in the risk of development of female cancers. Healthy habits like daily exercise for 45 minutes, balanced diet and HPV vaccination might lead to decrease in the incidence of female cancer. In addition regular treatment check-ups and screening tests for common cancers like breast cancer and cervical cancer also leads to avoidance of detection of cancer in advanced stage.”