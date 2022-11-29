Cannabis: Americans insist marijuana should be legal. Here's why

In the current generation, substance use including smoking tobacco, using other tobacco products or marijuana use is very common and the fact that these reduce fertility is not unknown yet, a new survey following US President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon people convicted of marijuana possession at the federal level has revealed that an overwhelming majority of Americans continue to broadly favour legalization of the drug. According to health experts, marijuana and cocaine may reduce sperm count and motion and increase the percentage of defective sperm.

Buerger disease, also called Thromboangiitis Obliterans, has been found in marijuana users. It is a disease in which the blood vessels of the hands and feet, they get inflamed, swollen, and subsequently blocked, leading to stoppage of blood supply at the ends of the fingers or the toes.

Yet, Rhode Island recently passed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act and joined the nineteen American states, two territories and the District of Columbia to legalise small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use. The survey by Pew Research Center, came post Biden directing his administration to review how marijuana is classified under federal law and revealed that just one-in-ten (10%) Americans say marijuana use should not be legal.

The survey was conducted between October 10 to 16, 2022 where 88% US adults said that marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use by adults or that it should be legal for medical use only (30%). It has been noticed that liberal, younger, less religious are most supportive while as per a Gallup poll result from October 3-20, 2022, conservative, religious and older Americans are the least supportive.

Ideology, religious inclination, age and party identification were found to be the most important influence of marijuana attitudes while variables such as educational attainment and the region of the country where one lives are not much influential. The differences in Americans’ views about marijuana was highlighted in the Pew Research Center survey which found even racial and ethnic differences in views of legalizing marijuana. It stated, “Roughly two-thirds of Black adults (68%) and six-in-ten White adults say marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use, compared with smaller shares of Hispanic (49%) and Asian adults (48%).”