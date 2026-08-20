Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body, which is responsible for the proper functioning of our organs. However, the Indian diet is not designed to fulfill the daily protein requirement. Whether you are a gym person or not, it is important for everyone to consume a sufficient amount of protein for better health. Kevin Heintz, a fitness coach, took to X on August 19, 2026, to share meal options that can help you fulfill your protein needs.

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Here are two ways you can get your protein goal:

0.8g per pound of what you weigh.

1g per pound of what you want to weigh.

According to Coach Kevin, this is your floor and will give you a good starting point.

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1. Grilled chicken and a shake

{{^usCountry}} 8oz cooked chicken breast: 335 calories, 67g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8oz cooked chicken breast: 335 calories, 67g {{/usCountry}}

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1 scoop of whey in water: 120 calories, 25g

Nutrient: 455 calories, 92g protein

2. Turkey and egg scramble

6oz 93/7 ground turkey: 345 calories, 45g

4 whole eggs: 280 calories, 24g

Nutrient: 625 calories, 69g protein

Salsa or hot sauce on top, one pan, about 8 minutes.

3. Breakfast burgers

6oz 93/7 ground beef, 2 patties: 355 calories, 49g

3 whole eggs: 210 calories, 18g

Nutrient: 565 calories, 67g protein

You can throw low calories buns/english muffins into the mix or lettuce wraps.

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients in our body.

4. Steak and eggs

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6oz cooked sirloin: 405 calories, 55g

2 whole eggs: 140 calories, 12g

Nutrient: 545 calories, 67g protein

5. Chicken tacos and a shake

8oz ground chicken: 304 calories, 63g

1/4 cup shredded cheddar: 110 calories, 7g

2 low-calorie tortillas: 100 calories, 10g

1 scoop of whey: 120 calories, 25g

Nutrient: 634 calories and 105g protein

More than most get all day. Top with pico or other salsas

6. High protein salad

8oz cooked chicken breast: 335 calories, 67g

3 hard-boiled eggs: 210 calories, 18g

1/2 cup chickpeas: 105 calories, 6g

Nutrient: 650 calories, 91 g protein.

Use a light oil or make a dressing out of Greek yoghurt.

7. Shrimp and rice

8oz cooked shrimp: 270 calories, 52g

1 cup white rice: 205 calories, 4g

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Nutrient: 475 calories, 56g protein

Coach Kevin advises picking any three of those seven, and you'll end up with at least 190g of protein. Then with your remaining calories you can add whatever you want. Either snacks throughout the day or adding more carbs to the meals listed above. He also added that if you eat like this for the next three months, you'll be shocked at the progress you make.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.