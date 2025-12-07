Cardiologist with 27 years of experience says these 10 foods are best support fitness and healthy ageing naturally

Ageing is a natural part of life, but how well we age depends largely on the choices we make every day, especially what we eat. A nutrient-rich diet supports everything from immunity and heart health to muscle strength, digestion, and even skin ageing. According to global research, foods high in antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals can significantly reduce inflammation, slow cellular damage, and lower the risk of chronic illnesses. Cardiologist reveals the top foods that can support your fitness journey!(Adobe Stock)

10 foods for healthy ageing and fitness

Incorporating certain foods into your daily diet can improve longevity, energy levels, and overall fitness, says Dr B C Kalmath, Director and Head of Department, Department of Cardiac Sciences. Whether you are in your 20s, 30s, 40s or even your 60s, these foods nourish your body, protect your organs, and keep your metabolism running smoothly, helping you stay active and healthy as you age.

1. Antioxidant-rich foods

Antioxidants protect your cells from oxidative stress, a major cause of early ageing, wrinkles, inflammation, and chronic diseases. Dr Kalmath says foods rich in antioxidants are essential at every age. Include these antioxidant-rich foods:

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries improve brain function and skin health

Pomegranate , loaded with polyphenols, fights inflammation

Colourful vegetables like carrots, beets, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and artichokes

Legumes , nuts, and seeds for long-lasting energy

Dark chocolate and cocoa can improve skin elasticity and provide UV protection

Green tea , rich in catechins, prevents early skin ageing

Moderate coffee consumption supports healthy ageing

Packed with quercetin, one of the most potent antioxidants, onions can fight free radical damage

Together, these foods delay ageing at a cellular level and protect your heart and skin.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

“Omega-3 fats reduce inflammation, improve heart health, and support brain function as we age,” Dr Kalmath tells Health Shots. According to the National Institute of Health and a study published in Nutrients, omega-3s lower the risk of heart disease and support metabolic health. Best sources include:

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and herring

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts

Plant oils like soy, flaxseed, and canola oil

Fortified foods such as eggs, yoghur,t and milk

Regular intake boosts joint mobility, sharpens memory, and supports active ageing.

3. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, chard, and arugula are nutrient-packed and low in calories, making them ideal for healthy ageing. They provide vitamins A, C, K, B-complex, along with iron, magnesium, and potassium. Their natural nitrates improve blood flow and endurance, important for anyone on a fitness journey.

“Vegetables like carrots, pumpkin, and sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, which a study published in Antioxidants shows protects the skin from UV-induced ageing,” says Dr Kalmath.

4. Vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C boosts collagen production, supports immunity, and fights free radicals. Add:

Citrus fruits

Papaya

Kiwi

Berries

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Leafy greens

5. Protein-rich foods

Ageing naturally reduces muscle mass, making protein essential for healthy ageing and boosting fitness. In fact, protein supports metabolism, muscle strength, and healthy weight management. Include:

Chicken

Fish

Eggs

Tofu

6. Probiotic and fermented foods

A healthy gut is essential for healthy ageing. Probiotics improve digestion, immunity, and nutrient absorption. Eat:

Yogurt

Kefir

Kimchi

Sauerkraut

Fermented pickle

These foods reduce inflammation and support overall well-being.

7. Olive oil

Rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, olive oil reduces inflammation, protects your heart and supports brain health. It is a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, one of the world's most heart-friendly diets.

8. Fruits

Fruits like pomegranate, papaya, oranges, grapes, apples and avocados are packed with vitamins A, C, E, and antioxidants. They delay wrinkles, strengthen immunity and lower chronic disease risk.

9. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant. A study in the Antioxidants journal shows lycopene reduces chronic inflammation and offers mild UV protection. They also support heart health and healthy ageing.

10. Garlic and ginger

Garlic improves heart health, lowers cholesterol, and strengthens immunity. Dr Kalmath explains that ginger reduces inflammation, supports digestion, and helps the body recover faster, making it essential for both fitness and longevity.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)