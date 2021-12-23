Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares causes, remedy for hair loss

When she is not monitoring Pilates workout of Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is seen sharing health and wellness tips and this week is no different. Facing hair loss this winters? Yasmin revealed what might trigger it and how one can treat hair fall issues apart from hair oiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Yasmin shared a dramatic informational video where she can be seen offering to apply hair oil on a friend's head when dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad, stops her. Yasmin reveals the reason behind this by elaborating in the caption, “Losing hair sometimes feels like losing a part of yourself, right? Well, I still hear this remedy from everyone that oiling our hair can help increase hair growth. What do you think about this? It may help, but what’s more important is to understand the causes of Hair Loss! (sic).”

Causes of hair loss:

According to Dr Jaishree, hair loss can be due to -

1. Genetics

2️. Stress and smoking

3️. Starvation diet

4️. Illness or surgery

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5️. Hair styling products

Yamin asserted, “Understanding these facts can help you find remedy/repair much easier (sic).”

Solution:

As per the dermatologist and Yasmin, hair loss can be repaired by -

1. High protein diet

2️. Reducing stress

3️. Avoiding heat styling and using too many products

4️. Taking medicines prescribed by a dermatologist

5️. Taking supplements like biotin, calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc.

In a wellness video earlier, Bollywood actor and nutritionist - Bhagyashree too had rooted for the same. She said, “Increasing the level of biotin, folate, sulphur, zinc, VitaminA, VitaminD and VitaminB12 helps to reduce hair fall. However its best that a doctor assesses your deficiency (sic).”

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>