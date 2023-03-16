Chaitra Navratri 2023: Discover amazing health benefits of fasting during Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across India and other parts of the world. Navratri is a widely celebrated Hindu festival that takes place twice a year, with the Chaitra Navratri being observed in the Hindu month of Chaitra. During this nine-day festival, devotees fast and worship various forms of the divine feminine. Fasting during Navratri has been practised for centuries and is believed to have numerous health benefits. It is important to note that fasting should be done in a healthy and responsible manner, with guidance from a healthcare professional if necessary. People with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, should also take extra precautions when fasting. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023 rituals: All you want to know about nine days of fasting )

Talking with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ayushi Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist, shared the various health benefits of fasting during Navratri and how it can help improve overall health and well-being.

1. Reduced inflammation: Fasting has been shown to reduce inflammation in the body, which can be beneficial for people with conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and allergies.

2. Lower blood pressure: Fasting can help to lower blood pressure, which is beneficial for people with hypertension.

3. Improved heart health: Fasting has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease by improving blood lipid profiles and reducing oxidative stress.

4. Increased longevity: Some studies have suggested that fasting can increase lifespan and promote healthy ageing.

5. Spiritual benefits: Fasting during Navratri is believed to have spiritual benefits as it helps to purify the mind and body, and allows devotees to focus on their prayers and worship.

6. Improved sleep: Fasting can promote better sleep by regulating the circadian rhythm and improving melatonin production.

7. Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Fasting has been associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

8. Improved gut health: Fasting can help to improve gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and reducing inflammation in the gut.

Overall, fasting during Chaitra Navratri can have numerous health benefits, but it is important to approach it with caution and seek guidance from a healthcare practitioner if you have any underlying health conditions. It is also essential to break the fast in a healthy and balanced way to avoid any adverse effects.

