Chaksu seeds: Lower blood pressure with this desi superfood; know all benefits

Chaksu seeds also known as Cassia Absus are found in the foot of Himalayas and are used to treat high blood pressure, eye diseases and skin issues. You may not like their taste considering they are bitter, but they are excellent for your liver and kidney functions. Chaksu plant is abundantly grown in India, particularly in North-West India. The seeds and leaves of the plant are edible and used as a remedy for many health conditions. (See Pics: Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels)

To consume chaksu seeds, around 2-3 mg of seeds are turned into fine powder and soaked overnight to have next morning after straining the liquid and leaving behind coarse particles. This is a wonderful way to lower blood pressure and also helps in conditions like anaemia, asthma and hiccups.

Chaksu seeds are anti-bacterial and also astringent; they are loaded with phytochemicals like alkaloids, essential fatty acids, and sterols.

Nutrtionist Lovneet Batra talks about the many benefits of chaksu seeds in her recent Instagram post.

"Cassia Absus commonly known as CHAKSU SEEDS are desi superfood found in almost all the states of India particularly North-West India, in the foot of Himalayas and in Ceylon," says Lovneet.

She adds that chaksu seeds have many medicinal properties that can be used in the form of decoction, powder and even juice.

Possess Anti-hypertensive effect

The linoleic acid and linolenic acids present in chaksu seeds are responsible for its anti-hypertensive effect

Anti-inflammatory

Traditionally, chaksu seeds are used for their anti-inﬂammatory activity. Flavonoids including kaempferol, quercetin inhibits PGE2, and inﬂammatory cytokines are present in chaksu seeds as an anti-inﬂammatory agent.

Prevents constipation

Cassia seed has therapeutic benefits like its laxative properties. The extract has emodin that triggers its laxative properties to treat constipation issues.

Antiglycation activity

Glycation occurs between reducing sugars and it is a non-enzymatic reaction, such as glucose and lipids, nucleic acids, and proteins. Glycation is totally different from glycosylation, which is an enzymatic reaction. Glycation of proteins can cause many complications and degenerative diseases. Compounds having antiglycation potential can be used in management of complications of diabetes.

So, if you haven't tried chaksu seeds before, you must (on advice of a health expert) now for its amazing benefits.

