Charcoal, oil pulling, or purple toothpaste? Dentist reveals which whitening hacks actually work

Social media is full of hacks that often entice us with their quick and dramatic results. But not every hack is worth the try. Whiter teeth sell, and the internet knows it. Every few weeks a new trick goes viral, usually a cheap kitchen ingredient and a good before-and-after. A few work, some are harmless and pointless, while others do slow damage you won't notice for years. Sorting them starts with one question the trends skip: what kind of stain is it? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruti Malik, dentist, head of department at Cosmo Dental at Malik Radix Healthcare, decodes the reality behind these hacks.

Viral teeth whitening hacks that works.(Unsplash)

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What actually works?

Dr Shruti highlighted that Hydrogen peroxide is the real thing. It bleaches, the colour genuinely lifts, and it's the ingredient inside most clinic and pharmacy whiteners. The catch is the strength. Get it wrong, and you get sore gums and teeth that hurt on anything cold. With a dentist guiding it, it works well.

Purple toothpaste is a colour trick borrowed from the hairdresser. (Unsplash)

Baking soda hack

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{{^usCountry}} Baking soda makes a smaller, honest claim. It's mildly gritty, enough to lift some surface stains, which is why it turns up in so many everyday toothpastes. The effect is small but real. Scrub too hard or too often, and the enamel wears away for good. Harmless, but don't expect much. Oil pulling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baking soda makes a smaller, honest claim. It's mildly gritty, enough to lift some surface stains, which is why it turns up in so many everyday toothpastes. The effect is small but real. Scrub too hard or too often, and the enamel wears away for good. Harmless, but don't expect much. Oil pulling {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Oil pulling still has its fans. “A morning swish of coconut or sesame oil might bring plaque down a little alongside brushing, but as a whitener, you won't see a thing. The habit does no harm. The real risk is quieter as people use the swish instead of the brush, and the cleaning that matters drops off,” said Dr Shruti. Purple toothpaste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oil pulling still has its fans. “A morning swish of coconut or sesame oil might bring plaque down a little alongside brushing, but as a whitener, you won't see a thing. The habit does no harm. The real risk is quieter as people use the swish instead of the brush, and the cleaning that matters drops off,” said Dr Shruti. Purple toothpaste {{/usCountry}}

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Purple toothpaste is a colour trick borrowed from the hairdresser. The same violet tint that cancels yellow in blonde hair cancels it in teeth, so the smile reads brighter for an hour or two after brushing. It's a short illusion. Nothing is stripped off or bleached, though it's safe enough as long as no one takes it for a real treatment.

Activated charcoal is the big name, a black powder sold as a sponge for stains and toxins. (Pexel)

Activated charcoal

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Activated charcoal is the big name, a black powder sold as a sponge for stains and toxins. The grit scrubs off some surface marks, which keeps the reviews glowing, but there's no proof it changes the actual colour of enamel. Keep at it, and those rough particles grind the enamel thinner, and enamel doesn't grow back. There's a twist too: as the pale outer layer wears down, the darker layer underneath shows through, so the keenest users end up looking more yellow than when they started.

What actually keeps teeth white

According to Dr Shruti, the thing that works is the boring thing nobody films. Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing properly, and going easier on coffee, tea and cola. Tobacco stains and harms in one move, so leaving it alone pays off twice. A professional cleaning now and again clears what your routine misses. For a real, lasting change in shade, whitening done by a dentist still beats anything trending.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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