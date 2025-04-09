Tried daily oil pulling? 5 Ayurvedic ways to improve your immunity

The ancient holistic wellness science of Ayurveda places a great emphasis on the role that a robust immune system plays in preserving health and averting disease. According to experts, Ayurveda, which has its roots in the wisdom of nature, offers age-old techniques and treatments to boost immunity and promote general health. From Tulsi to oil pulling: 5 ancient Indian wisdom of Ayurveda that’s taking modern wellness by storm.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, Head of R&D at Purely Yours, suggested 5 Ayurvedic ways to improve your immunity and build long-lasting health resilience.

1. Ayurvedic practices for immune support during seasonal changes

Since the Pitta dosha is predominant in the summer, place an emphasis on cooling and moisturising techniques. Maintain a balanced immunological response by eating fresh fruits, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding too much sun exposure.

Warming and nourishing activities are crucial during the winter months since the Vata dosha tends to become unbalanced. The immune system can be strengthened by eating nutritious soups, stews and herbal teas on a regular basis.

During the monsoon season, make it a point to prioritise boosting your digestion as it significantly influences your immune function. Incorporating warming spices like ginger and black pepper while avoiding heavy, oily foods helps promote digestion and enhance immunity.

2. Herbs and Ayurvedic treatments

Ayurveda provides a wealth of natural herbs and foods that fortify the immune system. Regular intake of these Ayurvedic powerhouses can help strengthen the body’s resistance to infections.

The "Indian ginseng," or ashwagandha, is a well-known herb that is well-known for strengthening the immune system. It aids the body in controlling its stress response, decreasing inflammation, and enhancing immunological function.

Ashwagandha helps in regulating the stress response of the body, thereby regulating the Cortisol hormone. (Unsplash)

Holy basil, also known as tulsi, is highly valued for its capacity to boost immunity, ease respiratory pain and advance general health.

Indian Gooseberry, a potent antioxidant-rich fruit that improves immunity, helps digestion and rejuvenates the body.

3. Lifestyle changes for strong immunity

Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle is essential for boosting immunity. Ayurveda places a strong emphasis on the value of Dinacharya, or daily routines, which include stress reduction, exercise and regular sleep patterns. Techniques like Pranayama (breathing exercises) and Abhyanga (oil massage) support circulation, strengthen immunity and preserve dosha balance.

4. Keep yourself hydrated and detoxified

Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system and eliminating pollutants. Throughout the day, sip warm herbal teas, infusions, or lukewarm water. Simple detox drinks made with fennel, cumin, and coriander or Ayurvedic detox procedures like Panchakarma can help strengthen immunity and cleanse the body.

5. Practice daily oil pulling:

Oil pulling, which involves swishing coconut or sesame oil in your mouth for a few minutes every day, enhances dental hygiene, boosts immunity and aids in the removal of pollutants. This Ayurvedic method balances Kapha dosha, which is frequently connected to respiratory problems and detoxifies the body.

Oil pulling: Swishing oil in the mouth is called oil pulling. The practice helps in the removal of microbes from the gums and teeth. It helps in alleviating mouth ulcers. It also exercises the muscles of the mouth, thereby strengthening and toning them.(Image by Instagram)

Dr Swathi Ramamurthy asserted, “Incorporating these Ayurvedic practices into your daily routine can significantly enhance your immunity and overall well-being. Ayurveda’s holistic approach strengthens your body’s defenses while promoting harmony between mind, body and spirit. Embrace these time-tested traditions for sustained health, vitality and a vibrant life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.