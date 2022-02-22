Check out Shilpa Shetty's 3 yoga poses for period pain, PCOD and balancing hormones: Watch video

Actor and reality television show host Shilpa Shetty's name is synonymous with yoga. The star is a true blue fitness enthusiast who regularly shares photos and videos of practising different yoga asanas. Her latest clip features three easy yoga asanas that are beneficial in overcoming period pain, problems related to PCOD and balancing hormones in the body. Keep scrolling to read all about these poses.

On Monday, Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, posted a Menstrual Relief Pain program featuring three simple yoga asanas. The poses are Child's Pose or Balasana, Lotus Pose with Raised Arms Variation, and Staff Pose or Dandasana. The star shared the low impact program saying that these poses help one stimulate and improve the function of the reproductive organs by "focusing mainly on the pelvic region, abdominal muscles and back."

"Dealing with menstrual cramps month on month for years together is never easy...especially when you have multiple responsibilities to tend to alongside. But, regularly dedicating some time for yourself and consistently practising yoga helps overcome the pain and helps regulate the cycle," Shilpa captioned the post.

The low impact program begins with Shilpa doing the Child's Pose or Balasana by sitting on the yoga mat with her calves tucked below the thighs, body extended forward, and hands stretched over the head.

Then, the star did the Lotus Pose with Raised Arms Variation by sitting in Padmasana with a straight back and raising her hands parallel to the floor. In the end, she did Staff Pose or Dandasana by sitting on the yoga mat with a straight back, extended legs, pointed toes and palms resting on the floor on the side of her hips.

Apart from helping overcome menstrual pain and balance hormones, here are some other benefits of these three asanas.

Child's Pose or Balasana Benefits:

Child's Pose gently stretches the spine, thighs, hips, and ankles. This asana calms the mind, reduces anxiety and fatigue, and boosts blood circulation to the head if one combines it with deep breathing exercises. It also fixes our posture.

Lotus Pose Benefits:

Lotus Pose opens up the hips, stretches ankles and knees, strengthens joints, calms the brain, keeps the spine straight, and helps develop a good posture.

Staff Pose or Dandasana Benefits:

This asana helps improve posture, strengthens back muscles, lengthens and stretches the spine, stretches shoulders and chest, nourishes the body's resistance to back and hip injuries, and helps calm brain cells.

So, which pose are you trying today?