Checklist for spine health: Doctor shares 5 warning signs that need medical attention

The spine is involved in almost every physical activity, from sitting at a desk to driving a car, to walking, to bending or lifting objects. Even then, back and neck pain are often dismissed as the normal outcome of long hours, poor posture or a sedentary lifestyle, shared radiologist Dr Harsh Mahajan with HT Lifestyle.

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“Many episodes get better over time with proper care and attention. But if the pain continues or symptoms are affecting mobility, it may be necessary to pay closer attention,” he stated.

Noting the importance of being able to differentiate between a temporary strain and potential warning signs, Dr Mahajan listed five of the latter that can help a person seek proper medical assistance before the condition starts interfering with daily life activities.

1. Pain that does not improve

Dr Mahajan noted that it is common to experience aches after hard work or a day spent behind a desk.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, pain that lasts for a few weeks, comes and goes, or prevents you from sleeping or carrying out your daily activities should be investigated,” he stated. “Using pain-relief medication without knowing the reason for your pain could hinder the right treatment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, pain that lasts for a few weeks, comes and goes, or prevents you from sleeping or carrying out your daily activities should be investigated,” he stated. “Using pain-relief medication without knowing the reason for your pain could hinder the right treatment.” {{/usCountry}}

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Using pain-relief medication without consulting a doctor for persistent pain is not recommended by Dr Mahajan.

2. Pain that spreads to the arms or legs

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Pain travelling from the lower back to the bottom of the legs or pain going from the neck to the arms and shoulders could mean that there is irritation or compression of a nerve.

As the radiologist shared, “You may also have tingling, numbness or a burning sensation. If you have these symptoms on a constant basis or continuously, it is worth checking them out, especially if there are changes in sensitivity.”

3. Changes in strength, balance or coordination

If one experiences difficulty grasping things, weakness in their limbs, or stumbles frequently when walking, there may be an issue with the nerves that help them move.

Dr Mahajan pointed out that these symptoms should not merely be attributed to fatigue or ageing and should be noted especially in combination with back pain or neck pain. New or progressive weakness should be assessed relatively quickly while sudden or rapidly deteriorating symptoms should be treated seriously.

4. Pain accompanied by other symptoms

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Back pain alongside fever, unexplained weight loss or persistent night-time discomfort deserves attention, particularly for people with a history of cancer, recent infection or a weakened immune system.

“These signs may prompt investigation for infection, fracture or, less commonly, a tumour affecting the spine,” stated Dr Mahajan.

5. Pain after an injury or changes in bladder or bowel function

Dr Mahajan highlighted that pain following a road accident, fall or significant injury should be evaluated, especially in older adults and people with osteoporosis.

“New difficulty passing urine, loss of bladder or bowel control, numbness around the groin or genitals, or severe leg weakness requires emergency assessment, as these symptoms may indicate compression of nerves in the lower spine, including cauda equina syndrome,” he stressed.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Harsh Mahajan is the Founder and Chairperson of Mahajan Imaging & Labs and a mentor at FICCI Health.