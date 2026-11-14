Chew well when eating: Dietitian reveals what happens when you rush through meals

Are you always gulping down your meals as you binge-watch your favourite show or scroll through your phone? Or perhaps it is a busy day, you are running late, and you hurriedly scarf down your food. You rarely look at what you are eating. Chewing receives little attention, even though it plays an essential role in digestion.

Suhasini Viswanathan, director nutritionist at QUA Nutrition-Signature Nutrition Clinic, highlighted the importance of chewing your food properly.

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Why should you chew your food properly? Let's understand the basics of why chewing matters. When you understand its value, you are more likely to focus on it as you are eating. The expert emphasised that digestion begins in your mouth.

She described how chewing helps kick-start digestion, with the process beginning even before you take your first bite. “Digestion begins when you see food and your salivary glands wake up, and then when you eat, our teeth grind the food while the salivary enzymes mix to kick-start digestion,” she said.

Suhasini further added, "The sight, smell and taste of food send signals to our brain to signal the stomach, pancreas and gut to release stomach acids and digestive enzymes even before the food arrives. This phase is in fact responsible for 1/3rd of the stomach acid released as part of digestion.”