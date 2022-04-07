‘Choose healthy habits and happiness’: Ankita Konwar’s World Health Day wish

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to create awareness about the ongoing health issues faced by the people. This is also the time when awareness on choosing a healthier lifestyle is created and pledges to lead a fit and healthy life is made. This year, the theme of World Health Day is ‘Our planet, our health.’ Celebrated every year by World Health Organisation and other related organisations, World Health Day focuses on drawing attention to the global health.

Ankita Konwar, who is a fitness enthusiast and believes in the power of a healthy lifestyle, celebrated World Health Day with a yoga asana. Ankita, wife of Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman lives and breathes yoga. The couple are often seen taking up fitness routines together. From being part of Milind’s crew during his cycling trip from Mumbai to Delhi to working out with Milind and also taking some time out for herself for a solo run on the beach, Ankita is our fitness icon.

ALSO READ: 'Moderation and consistency’: Ankita Konwar shares her running mantra

Ankita, on Thursday, celebrated World Health Day with a set of pictures featuring herself and Milind. In one of the pictures, Ankita can be seen performing Vrikshasana with the backdrop of a river and a hill. On a rock by the banks of the river, Ankita can be seen balancing her body on her one foot with her arms stretched above her head into a Namaskar. In the other picture, Ankita and Milind can be seen posing together and looking away from the camera. “Looking at our common goal, a healthy life and working towards it, every single day. On the occasion of World Health Day, I wish you all, the self-awareness to choose healthy habits and happiness that follows it,” wrote Ankita. Take a look:

Vrikshasana, also known as the tree pose helps in strengthening the core muscles. It also helps in stabilising the groin, thighs, hips, and pelvis, thereby improving the balance of the body. It also helps in stretching and strengthening the ligaments and the tendons of the feet.