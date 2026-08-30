Choosing a sunscreen for your baby? Pediatrician Dr Prasanna shares 4 measures parents should know before buying it

While sunscreen is an essential part of an adult’s everyday skincare routine, its use for babies is still largely limited. This year, India recorded a temperature rise of over 45°C, making it difficult for parents to protect their babies from the heat and prolonged UV rays. As a result, including sunscreen in a baby’s everyday routine has become all the more important, especially during park visits, outdoor playdates or walks, and not just during beach vacations and pool time. That said, choosing the right sunscreen for a baby is not the same as choosing one for an adult.

Why is choosing sunscreen for a baby different from choosing one for an adult?

A baby’s skin loses moisture quickly compared to adult skin because it is more prone to dryness, irritation, and environmental stressors, including Ultraviolet (UV) exposure. As a result, parents should be cautious not only about a product's SPF level but also about the ingredients in the formulation. Ideally, broad-spectrum protection is one of the first things parents should look for in a sunscreen. Indian weather conditions push UV levels high, so even a short walk in the park matters. “SPF protects against UVB, which causes sunburn,” Dr Prasanna M, Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Associated with Himalaya BabyCare, tells Health Shots. PA measures UVA protection, and ++++ is the highest rating available. Together, they cover both the immediate risk of sunburn and the deeper, cumulative UV damage. But SPF is only part of the picture. The ingredients in a sunscreen formulation are crucial, too. A baby’s skin needs moisture and a protected skin barrier, not just sun protection. Another ingredient to look for is jojoba, which moisturizes, soothes, and helps protect against sun damage. Another beneficial ingredient to look for in a baby sunscreen is Wheat Germ. Vitamin E in sunscreen fights free radicals and reduces inflammation. Ideally, choose formulations that contain natural ingredients, are clinically tested, lightweight, non-greasy, and leave no white cast for easier daily application.

Apply high-quality sunscreen to the face for full protection against UV rays. (Pexels)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Sunscreen application and sun safety measures

According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care (IAP):

Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outdoors.

Applying the appropriate quantity (2 mg/cm2) to all sun-exposed areas is essential for adequate sun protection.

Sunscreen is one piece of the puzzle, not the whole picture.

Clothing that covers the skin, a hat, and simply staying out of direct sun during the harshest afternoon hours matter just as much.

Timing outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day and keeping babies hydrated go a long way for both comfort and skin health.

Building healthy sun protection habits early

Starting a skincare routine early, sunscreen included, sets babies up well for all the time they'll spend outdoors.

Outdoor play and sunlight are genuinely good for a baby's growth.

Still, unprotected, prolonged UV exposure is where the risk creeps in.

Water-resistant formulas help protection hold up through play, sweat, or time in water, and, combined with shade, hydration, and the right clothing, they round out a routine that's simple enough to actually stick to.

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