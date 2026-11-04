Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety

Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue but an emerging public health concern. While heatwaves and heatstroke are among its most visible consequences, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, humidity, and extreme weather conditions are also contributing to several lesser-known health problems.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explains how climate change is affecting human health in multiple ways. (Also read: TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies at 32: Doctor explains stomach cancer warning signs and risk factors )

Rising night-time temperatures and sleep disruption

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“Climate change is no longer an environmental issue but rather a public health problem. Although heatwaves and heatstroke are the most visible effects of climate change, increasing temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, humidity and extreme weather conditions have led to several health issues that often go unnoticed,” says Dr Gopal.

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{{^usCountry}} One such emerging concern is the effect of rising night-time temperatures on sleep. According to the Lancet Countdown Report, Indians have lost approximately 64 hours of sleep annually between 2021 and 2025 owing to increasing night-time temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One such emerging concern is the effect of rising night-time temperatures on sleep. According to the Lancet Countdown Report, Indians have lost approximately 64 hours of sleep annually between 2021 and 2025 owing to increasing night-time temperatures. {{/usCountry}}

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“The rise in night-time temperatures can significantly affect sleep quality and duration. A lack of adequate sleep impacts a person’s ability to focus, affects the immune system, disrupts hormonal levels and takes a toll on mental well-being. Chronic sleep deprivation may also contribute to health conditions such as high blood pressure,” explains Dr Gopal.

Impact on heart, kidney and respiratory health

“People living with hypertension, heart disease, kidney disorders and heart failure are particularly vulnerable during extreme heat conditions. The additional workload on the heart, combined with dehydration, can worsen existing health problems. Heat-induced dehydration may also reduce blood flow to the kidneys, affecting their functioning,” says Dr Gopal.

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Climate change and air pollution often go hand in hand, further worsening respiratory health. "Increased exposure to dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne irritants can trigger respiratory symptoms, particularly among individuals who are already prone to asthma, COPD and other lung conditions,” explains Dr Gopal.

Climate change is changing disease risks and healthcare needs in India.

Changing disease patterns, food security and mental health

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Another relatively overlooked consequence of climate change is the changing pattern of infectious diseases. “Changes in temperature, humidity and rainfall can influence mosquito breeding patterns and the spread of disease vectors. As a result, the transmission and seasonality of infections such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya may change. Additionally, floods can contaminate drinking water sources, increasing the possibility of waterborne diseases, including diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and cholera,” says Dr Gopal.

Climate disruption can have a considerable impact on food security and nutrition. “Extreme weather conditions can disrupt agricultural production and food distribution systems. When crops are damaged and food prices rise, access to nutritious food may become increasingly difficult for certain sections of the population. This can contribute to micronutrient deficiencies and malnutrition, particularly among children and pregnant women,” explains Dr Gopal.

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Mental health is another important yet frequently neglected dimension of climate change. “Climate-related disasters and prolonged exposure to extreme heat can have a significant impact on mental well-being. Repeated experiences of floods, cyclones, displacement and loss of livelihoods can contribute to anxiety, depression and psychological distress. Outdoor workers and communities that are more exposed to extreme weather conditions may face additional physical and mental health challenges,” says Dr Gopal.

Who is at most risk

The health burden of climate change is not distributed equally. “Certain population groups are more vulnerable to the health effects of climate change. The elderly, infants, pregnant women and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions require particular attention. Outdoor workers and underprivileged communities may also face greater exposure because of their living and working conditions. Urban areas, owing to their built environment and heat island effect, can experience higher temperatures,” explains Dr Gopal.

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According to Dr Gopal, India needs to move away from treating climate-related health concerns as seasonal problems limited to summer or monsoon months. Instead, a more comprehensive and long-term public health approach is required.

“India must move away from addressing the impact of climate change on health as an episodic process related only to the summer or monsoon months. Surveillance of climate-sensitive diseases, heat-health action plans, early warning systems, better urban planning and stronger healthcare services are crucial. Healthcare professionals must also increasingly consider environmental and climatic exposures while evaluating patients,” she says.

“Climate change is not simply changing the weather; it is changing disease patterns, risk factors and the healthcare needs of the population. Recognising these hidden health consequences early is crucial to protecting India’s public health in the coming decades,” Dr Gopal concludes.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.