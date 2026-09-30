Concerned with frequent burping? Gastroenterologist shares possible reasons and when to seek medical advice

Burping or belching is a normal bodily function that helps the digestive system get rid of swallowed air. It is common after a large meal or while drinking carbonated beverages.

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However, Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta shared with HT Lifestyle that if burping becomes frequent or excessive, it may sometimes be a sign that a person is swallowing more air than usual or that an underlying digestive problem needs attention. He went on to share what the possible causes could be and when one should seek medical help.

What is the primary cause of burping?

According to Dr Gupta, one of the most common reasons for frequent burping is aerophagia, or swallowing excess air.

“This can happen when people eat too quickly, talk while eating, chew gum, drink through a straw, smoke or consume carbonated drinks,” he stated. “Eating large meals can also increase the feeling of fullness and make burping more noticeable.”

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{{^usCountry}} Simple changes in eating habits that reduce the amount of air swallowed can often help avoid the situation. These include: Eating slowly

Taking smaller meals

Chewing food properly

Avoiding fizzy drinks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple changes in eating habits that reduce the amount of air swallowed can often help avoid the situation. These include: Eating slowly

Taking smaller meals

Chewing food properly

Avoiding fizzy drinks {{/usCountry}}

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“It can also help to identify specific foods that trigger bloating or discomfort and limit them if necessary,” noted the gastroenterologist.

Eating slowly in smaller quantities can help reduce the risk of burping, shares Dr Gupta.

Other known causes for burping

1. Acid reflux of GERD

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Frequent burping can also be associated with acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), shared Dr Gupta.

“When stomach contents repeatedly flow back into the oesophagus, a person may experience burping along with heartburn, a sour or bitter taste in the mouth, regurgitation or discomfort after meals,” he explained.

Symptoms may become more noticeable after eating, lying down or bending over. While heartburn is a common feature of reflux, some people may primarily experience excessive burping, cautioned the gastroenterologist.

2. Other digestive problems

Dr Gupta pointed out that digestive problems other than acid reflux and GERD, such as indigestion, gastritis and certain food intolerances, can also contribute to frequent burping.

“Constipation and bloating may make the problem more noticeable by increasing pressure and discomfort in the abdomen,” he noted.

3. Stress

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According to the gastroenterologist, there is a link between stress and excessive burping.

In his words, “When a person is anxious or under stress, they may unconsciously swallow more air or swallow more frequently, which can contribute to belching and bloating. The connection between the brain and digestive system means that emotional stress can influence genuine physical symptoms.”

When should one seek medical help?

Occasional burping is usually nothing to worry about. However, if it becomes persistent despite changes in eating habits or starts interfering with daily life, it is worth discussing with a doctor.

“Particular attention should be paid when frequent burping occurs alongside other symptoms,” highlighted Dr Gupta. These include:

Difficulty swallowing

Persistent indigestion

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Recurrent vomiting

Changes in bowel habits

Blood in the stool

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“Persistent upper abdominal pain or discomfort, particularly when it does not improve with usual measures, also warrants medical evaluation,” warned the gastroenterologist. “Chest pain should not automatically be attributed to gas or acidity. Severe or unexplained chest pain, especially when accompanied by breathlessness, dizziness, sweating, nausea or pain spreading to the arm, jaw or back, requires urgent medical attention.”

Things that should be noticed to help doctors understand the underlying cause include:

When it happens

Whether it follows particular foods or drinks

Whether it occurs with symptoms such as bloating, acidity or abdominal discomfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta is Senior Director and Unit Head at the Institute of Gastro Sciences at ShardaCare - Healthcity, and has over 19 years of clinical experience.