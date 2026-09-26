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Constipated despite drinking enough water? Gastroenterologist shares 6 possible causes

Updated on: Sep 26, 2026, 17:55:21 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Constipation gets aggravated if you sit on toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)
Constipation gets aggravated if you sit on toilet for a long time. (Picture credit: Freepik)
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Even if you are drinking water, your bowel movements can still be rough. Know the other possible reasons why.

Constipation is often linked to inadequate hydration, which is why drinking more water is common advice for promoting regular bowel movements. But what if you are drinking enough water and still struggling to pass stools?

ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

But hydration is only one of several factors that affect bowel habits, and persistent constipation may be monitored, as you may be overlooking other underlying causes.

Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, senior director and unit head, Institute of Gastro Sciences at ShardaCare-Healthcity, shared why water alone may not relieve constipation and which other causes deserve attention.

“Constipation is often put down to lack of fluid. Although sufficient drinking of water aids regular bowel movements, water alone can cause no relief from a blocked colon; it's easy to have a number of glasses of water throughout the day, but a constipated person's stools can still remain solid, making passage difficult and leading to a sense of inability to fully empty the bowel," he said.

Why are you constipated despite drinking enough water?

Add beans to your diet!

Dr Gupta, however, emphasised that people should seek medical advice if they see persistent changes in their bowel habits or warning signs. In such cases, avoid relying solely on home remedies to manage constipation.

He elaborated, “A gastroenterologist tends to look closely at the patient: whether the symptom pattern and period have existed is usually put under extreme consideration before a further step would be taken. An ordinary bowel blockage, which happens despite attempts to improve bowel habits, may not necessarily be aided by increasing water intake or going for prolonged walks at intervals, simply because these sorts of remedies are futile once a problem begins.”

The doctor urged looking for signs:

  • Blood in stools
  • Rapid, unintentional weight loss
  • Persistent abdominal pain
  • Feeling unwell or having a fever
  • Sudden change in bowel habits
  • New constipation that persists

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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