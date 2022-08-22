Constipation diet plan: What you need to eat from morning to night for constipation relief

Constipation is one of the most common health issues that people suffer from. When you have constipation, you have difficulty in passing stool or have infrequent bowel movements. While constipation doesn't seem like a big deal initially, over the period of time, if it becomes chronic, it may lead to many problems like haemorrhoids, pain in rectum area and blood while passing stool. (Also read: Foods to get rid of constipation naturally and ease bowel movement)

First and foremost, constipation symptoms can be relieved by modifying your diet and increasing your fibre intake while skipping processed foods, meat, chips, frozen meals among other things. One can add more fruits, vegetables and nuts to the diet for constipation relief. Apart from that an active lifestyle with regular exercise and reducing stress can also help with constipation.

Meanwhile, here is a constipation diet plan suggested by Dietician Manpreet Kalra on her Instagram page that you can follow:

1. Start your day with 1 tsp of soaked basil seeds overnight.

2. Post that, have 5 almonds, 1 walnut and 3 black raisins which are also soaked overnight.

3. Have fig and date cleanse smoothie as breakfast. For this smoothie, you need to blend 2 figs, 2 dates, 1/4 cup oats, 3/4 cup milk, a pinch of cinnamon, a pinch of nutmeg and 1 tsp of chia seeds together and enjoy.

4. Have a bowl of papaya in mid meal around 11 am.

5. Have a glass of buttermilk and 1/2 tsp of grounded flax seeds 30 minutes before lunch.

6. For lunch you can have ragi roti, ghia, green moong dal at around 1pm.

7. In the evening around 5pm, you can have cucumber, carrot, beetroot sticks with hung curd dip. To make hung curd dip you need hung curd or yoghurt, 2 cucumbers, 1 chilli, 1/2 grated beetroot, 4 garlic cloves and coriander leaves.

8. Take 1 tsp psyllium husk with lukewarm water before dinner.

9. For dinner, you can have samak rice pulao with vegetables at around 7 pm.

10. End you day with a glass of A2 milk with 1/2 tsp of organic ghee, a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of black pepper.

