Constipation to weight loss; amazing health benefits of starfruit

The sweet and sour starfruit or kamarakh is not just delicious and looks great in its appearance with those attractive star-shaped slices, but is also a storehouse of many nutrients from Vitamin, Vitamin C, fibre, minerals, phosphorous, magneisum to name a few. The crunchy and juicy fruit doesn't need to be peeled before eating and is entirely edible except the tiny dark seeds that can be taken out before relishing the fruit. (Also read: Health benefits of starfruit)

Starfruit is high in antioxidants and has amazing nutrient density but people having kidney issues must avoid the fruit as it is high in oxalate or oxalic acid which is usually excreted though urine, but in case someone's kidney function is affected, it can cause neurological complications which includes confusion and seizures.

"Carambola also known as starfruit is an exotic fruit, the species of which is native to tropical Southeast Asia. It is a low calorie fruit and has high fibre content. Also, it is a good source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Every 100 gm of starfruit nourishes you with carbohydrates (7gm), fat (0.3gm), dietary fibre (2.8gm)," says Manpreet Kaur Paul, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

Besides its beautiful starry appearance, this fruit has a lot many health benefits to offer. It is one of the most sought after fruit because of its antioxidant levels and nutrient density.

Paul talks about many benefits of starfruit in an interaction with HT Digital.

Boosts immunity

The edible fruit is a good source of the water soluble Vitamin, Vitamin C. The presence of

vitamin C in starfruit or Carambola, helps in flushing out toxins from the body. It also helps in

the absorption of another important nutrient- iron. Deficiency of Vitamin C can result in scurvy, slow tissue healing and fatigue. Incorporation of starfruit in your daily diet can ensure that your ascorbic acid levels (Vitamin C) are always optimal.

Relieves constipation

It is recommended to consume around 30 gm of fibre per day and star fruit can help you meet that goal easily. Being a good source of dietary fibre, starfruit can become a fruit of choice for people suffering from diabetes or gestational diabetes. This fruit also contains good amount of soluble dietary fibre which helps in adding bulk to the diet thus, relieving constipation which is very common even during the pregnancy phase.

Ideal for weight loss

Being a good source of fibre, low in calories and containing lots of nutrients, carambola is a perfect fruit for people on diet. It provides feeling of fullness for a long period and boosts your metabolism thus burning more calories. It also makes for an excellent evening snack to munch on whenever your hunger pangs strike.

Promotes healthy growth of baby during pregnancy

For the umpteen benefits it offers, starfruit or carambola is a very good choice during pregnancy. Starfruit contains carbohydrates, carotenoid compounds, minerals and vitamins, which are extremely important for the growth of the baby. It is nutritious and helps keep the digestion smooth and healthy.

STARFRUIT RECIPES

Manpreet Kaur Paul suggests two recipes of starfruit

1. Dragon Star Ice Cream

Ingredients:

Milk- 2 cups

Milk powder- 1 cup

Fresh cream- ½ cup

Powdered sugar- 1/4 th cup

Dragon fruit- 1 (peeled and chopped)

Star fruit-1 (peeled and chopped)

Method:

- Peel and cut starfruit and dragon fruit separately into small pieces. Now blend it together in a blender

- In a bowl, add 1 cup of cream and with the help of a hand blender, whisk it for 5 minutes till it becomes thick. Then add fresh cream, milk powder and powdered sugar to it. Mix well and whisk again

- Transfer this mixture in aluminum bowl and set in the freezer for around 6 hours till it is semi set

- In a separate bowl, add the starfruit and dragon fruit mixture. Now transfer this mixture in the same aluminum bowl and freeze it for around 8-10 hours

- Scoop and serve chilled

2. Starfruit Pesto

Ingredients:

Starfruit- 1 cup (cleaned and finely chopped)

Fresh basil leaves- 1 cup (cleaned thoroughly)

Almonds and cashews- 1/4 th cup

Garlic paste- 1.5 tbsp

Bread Slice- 1

Lemon Juice- 2 tbsp

Olive oil- ½ cup

Salt and black pepper- According to taste

Method:

- In a blender, add the chopped starfruit along with basil leaves and nuts

- Now, add olive oil, bread slice, garlic, lemon juice and blend

- Season the pesto with salt and black pepper. Finally, your starfruit pesto is ready

- You can use this pesto as a spread on the bread or add it the pasta

