Vitamin C beauty tips: Secret to Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie's glowing skin

Among the nutritional ingredients that have come up in the recent past, Vitamin C has enjoyed its ubiquitous status for the longest time and is touted as one of the most potent antioxidants with undeniable skin brightening and anti-ageing benefits. The fleeting look at the shelves, especially in the beauty segment, will prove that Vitamin C is an intriguing part of beauty care for bright, clear, radiant skin, even for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie.

Skincare experts claim that the enchanting beauty of JLo and Jolie is the axiom of the magic that Vitamin C creates when consistent with it, which is why the tantalizing looks of the ever-young beauties give the young contenders a run for their money. L-ascorbic acid, a water-soluble Vitamin known as Vitamin C, is rich in non-toxic antioxidants. It guards against the noxious free molecule or the radical that tarnishes the cell and tissue and neutralizes it. It is essential for the salubrity of the cells and tissues. It helps reduce the appearance of spots, red marks and irritation and boosts the skin's elasticity. In addition, vitamin C augments healthy collagen levels in the skin, making it firmer and wrinkle-free.

An antioxidant, Vitamin C, is naturally present in some foods, added to others and available as a dietary supplement. However, unlike most animals, we humans cannot synthesize Vitamin C endogenously, as we do not produce it naturally. Therefore, it is an essential nutritional and dietary component which must be administered orally or topically, which is why we have to rely on fruits and vegetables that contain Vitamin C naturally and skincare products that mainly have synthetically produced Vitamin C.”

Varied ways in which Vitamin C aides in glowing skin:

1. Damage controller for the skin - "Vitamin C is imperative for the biosynthesis of Collagen, an imperative protein for maintaining healthy and glowing skin", said Abhishek Sharma, Founder of Health Veda Organics, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. "Presence of Collagen completely eradicates the signs of ageing- the fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, vitamin C improves the skin's elasticity, rendering it a mesmeric youthful appearance. Besides, vitamin C revitalizes the sun-damaged and evens the skin tone". He further added, "The magical compound inhibits tyrosinase, which slows the production of melanin, effectively lightening pigmentation and in some cases hyperpigmentation too. Pairing it with niacinamide can help double up these benefits."

2. Skin's superfood - Highlighting the importance of vitamin C, Suditi Sharma, Co-Founder of Himalayan Organics, stated," Water and fat-soluble vitamins play a crucial role in synthesising skin that glows. Vitamin C, being water-soluble, cannot be effectively stored. Hence, compromising this essential nutrient may negatively affect your health and skin, thus, must be consumed regularly via food or supplements. As an incredible antioxidant, Vitamin C protects skin against oxidative stress by scavenging free radicals. Vitamin C and Vitis Vinifera Extract (Grapeseed) help hydrate your skin well and enhance collagen production in your body to ultimately improve skin strength and firmness, making it smooth and naturally glowing.

3. Nutritional importance - Citrus fruit, peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, and brussels sprouts are good sources of Vitamin C. However, the human body does not produce it naturally. Kamayani Naresh from Zyropathy pointed out the importance of supplements catering to the body and skin. "Regardless of the diet one takes, the body may experience a deficiency of required vitamins, which may lead to scurvy, cardiovascular health, ageing, etc. Therefore, oral administration of supplements and topical products rich in vitamins must be administered to reap the benefits of Vitamin C. It hydrates the skin, helps fade pigmentation and smoothens the skin texture. In addition, it obstructs melanin production, helps fade dark spots and brings out the inner glow, making your skin shine with radiance".

Vitamin C is efficaciously incorporated into a regular lifestyle regime; it can significantly help reduce hyperpigmentation and even out complexion, protect the skin from UVA/UVB rays, and help strengthen skin and protect against radical damage. In addition, Vitamin C has a safe profile; having said that, it is safe for everybody, with almost no side effects, until consumed under the recommended quantity.