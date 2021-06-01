Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Coronavirus | Vaccines boost natural immunity against Covid-19: Study
health

Coronavirus | Vaccines boost natural immunity against Covid-19: Study

The study suggests that these people were developing an improved, long lasting defence against the virus.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a mass inoculation site at Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, Japan, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Bloomberg)

Vaccination boosts the natural immunity in people infected with the novel coronavirus so much that they are likely protected even from the emerging variants, according to a study.

Researchers at the Rockefeller University in the US analysed antibodies present in the blood of COVID patients, tracking the evolution of these molecules.

The 63 people in the study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, had COVID in the spring of last year.

Data from their follow-ups show that, over time, antibodies produced by the immune system's memory B cells got better at neutralising SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The memory B cells serve as an immune reservoir that contains a diverse collection of antibodies.

The study suggests that these people were developing an improved, long lasting defence against the virus.

The researchers found that these antibodies were further enhanced among 26 people in the group who had received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

This subset of people developed antibodies that are exceptionally resistant to the most concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as those first isolated in the UK, South Africa, and New York City in the US.

According to the researchers, these potent antibodies are produced by groups of highly evolved memory B cells, which expand dramatically after a nudge by the vaccines.

The study also suggests that well-timed boosters with the current vaccines may provide additional protection in people who have never had the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP