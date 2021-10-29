Courteney Cox kickboxing her way into the weekend is the fitness inspo we need

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hollywood star Courteney Cox's latest workout video serves perfect fitness motivation to kick and punch our way to a stress-free zone within minutes of a high-energy kickboxing routine and we are already running towards the gym | Watch
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:18 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

When she is not spilling the beans on her secret lip-smacking recipes, Friends-fame Hollywood star Courteney Cox is seen kickboxing her way into the weekend and that is exactly the Friday fitness inspiration we need. Her latest workout video serves perfect fitness motivation to kick and punch our way to a stress-free zone within minutes of a high-energy kickboxing routine and we are already running towards the gym.

Taking to her social media handle, the 57-year-old actor shared a video that gave fans and health enthusiasts a sneak-peek of her robust workout session. Donning a casual round neck half sleeves T-shirt paired with black tights, Courteney completed the athleisure wear style with a pair of black sneakers and pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle to ace the sporty look.

Standing in position opposite her trainer, Courteney trained with her opponent and was seen doing a few reps of kickboxing routine as her trainer held the pad in front of her. she captioned the video, “Start out with a little 1, a 2, a 1 2 3, a 3, 5, a 4, a 3 2, 2, 2 4 6, 2 4 6 4, 2 2, 4 7, 5 7, 6 7…. ;) #friends (sic).”

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

