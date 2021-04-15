Home / Lifestyle / Health / Covid-19: Abhishek Bachchan urges to 'keep masks on' for safety of loved ones
Covid-19: Abhishek Bachchan urges to 'keep masks on' for safety of loved ones

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and urged people to follow all health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to ensure the safety of their family, elders, friends and loved ones.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan(Instagram)

As India has crossed grim milestone of over 2 lakh daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan urged people to follow all health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to ensure the safety of their family, elders, friends and loved ones.

The 'Big Bull' actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie wearing a mask, and requested people to take the most necessary precaution amid the pandemic.

In the picture, Abhishek is seen donning off white shirt and a matching muffler. He accessorised his look with a chunky pair of sunglasses and a blue face mask covering half of his face. By giving an apt example to people, to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, the 'Dhoom' star wrote in the caption, " to Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Nikhil Advani and more than 37,000 fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. Fans chimed into the comments section to praise the actor's initiative to spread awareness among people.

One of Instagram users wrote," Now that is the correct mask (Clapping emoticons) No the one with valves (laughing emoticon) BTS Big Bull rocks! (heart-shaped eyes emoticon)." On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline.

