Covid-19 spike getting you anxious? Check these meditations for uncertain times

If the regular news of communal disharmony in the country was not enough to leave people depressed and angry constantly, the recent news of India reporting 90% jump in daily Covid-19 cases after a steady decline following the third wave earlier this year, has got most of us filled with anxiety of another coronavirus lockdown. Add to that the daily gloomy news of warfare in different parts of the world, which explains why everyone's mental health has gone for a toss even after the lifting of the travel restrictions amid the uncertain pandemic times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is here that activities like Yoga and meditation come handy to not only decrease anxiety, depression, anger and vulnerability from pain but also to strengthen the power of attention and boost one's immune system and increasing one’s general well-being. It stops our thoughts and lets the mind rest even in uncertain times.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tamanna C, Spiritual Coach, Psychic Healer and Author, suggested that in order to heal our energies from situations and relationships that are causing an energy block in our field in the form of pain, fear, anger, resentment, etc, we need to cut the root cause of the negative energy which happens in a process called "Cord cutting". She listed the following meditations to perform in uncertain times:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Visualise yourself being covered in white light and visualize the person / situation you need to heal with. This person can be from the past or even immediate future.

2. Visualise a cord between your naval and the other individual's naval (belly button.) sometimes depending on the relationship the cord can be thick or thin. Once the cord is established, visualize you slicing it from the side of your palm, or cutting it with a knife or a scissor, or sometimes even burning it, till it completely disappears. This may take a few seconds.

3. After the cord has been cut, send white light from your heart into the other person's heart and receive white light from the other person's heart into your heart, for as long as you want. Cord cutting can be done several times a day with the same person. Cord cutting doesn't mean ending the relationship, it only means "healing" the negative stream of energy between you and the person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Chakra balancing through colour breathing techniques - In your day to day life you can apply the following breathing exercise to balance your chakras and harmonise it. It can be done as many as times you want and at any given time. Sit in a comfortable position. As you close your eyes visualise yourself breathing in and breathing out green, dark blue yellow, light blue orange and violet red.

5. Grounding - It is done when you feel overwhelmed or over energetic you can release the extra energies by grounding rather than throwing it on other people. You can start grounding by sitting on the chair or on the floor with feet or palms on the ground. As you close your eyes affirm - “I am willing to release all the grey energies, pain, negativity, anger, pain, stress, extra emotional energies and insecurities, blocks and fears.” Let the energy flow into the centre of mother earth for as long as you want, 2-3-5 minutes. once you feel complete with the flow of energy. Visualise yourself being filled with white light from head to toe and cover yourself in white light bubble. Affirm, “Dear God, please fill me up with divine love, light and protection throughout the day and let me retain as much as energy as I need for today.” This can be done once every day or 4-5 times a week as and when you please.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be in a relaxed state of mind, Harshit Malik, Wisdom Coach, Enrichment Guide and an Entrepreneur, recommended following these very basic steps:

- Avoid using cell phones instead, do some reading related to life, wisdom or inner strength on a daily basis

- Relax and sit for 10 minutes on your bed with closed eyes, take deep breaths and concentrate. This is a simple and most effective way of bringing calmness and taking away all-day thoughts which may disturb your sound sleep and may free you from bad dreams

- Early morning when you wake up, don't use your phone immediately. Instead go out and sit in the open air, listen to soothing music, practice meditation or deep breathing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Indulge in a Music Therapy session. This therapy is quite effective as it takes you in a zone where you travel in trans and feel amazed and delighted.