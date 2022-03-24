Daily consumption of cranberries can improve cardiovascular health: Study

According to a new clinical trial led by King's College, daily consumption of cranberries for one month can improve cardiovascular function in healthy men. The findings of the study were published in the journal, 'Food & Function'. The study has included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 110g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. (Also read: Cranberries: Superfood that acts as a shield)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.

Dr Ana Rodriguez-Mateos, the Senior Lecturer in Nutrition at the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King's College London and senior author of the study, said, "The increases in polyphenols and metabolites in the bloodstream and the related improvements in flow-mediated dilation after cranberry consumption emphasise the important role cranberries may play in cardiovascular disease prevention. "

He further added, "The fact that these improvements in cardiovascular health were seen with a number of cranberries that can be reasonably consumed daily makes cranberry an important fruit in the prevention of cardiovascular disease for the general public. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Low consumption of fruits and vegetables is one of the top modifiable risk factors associated with a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease worldwide. Growing evidence continues to link the polyphenols from berries with heart health benefits. Cranberries are rich in unique proanthocyanidins that have distinct properties compared to polyphenols found in other fruits.

This study explored whole cranberry freeze-dried powder, equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries, and its impact on cardiovascular health. The results demonstrated that the consumption of cranberries as part of a healthy diet can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood vessel function.

An initial pilot study was completed with five healthy young men to confirm the biological activity of the whole cranberry freeze-dried powder. The pilot concluded that cranberry consumption increased FMD and confirmed dosing.

The main study was a gold standard study design examining 45 healthy men each consuming two packets of whole cranberry freeze-dried powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries, or a placebo, daily for one month.

The study found significant improvements in FMD two hours after first consumption and after one month of daily consumption showing both immediate and chronic benefit. In addition, metabolites were also identified and predicted the positive effects seen in FMD. These results conclude that cranberries can play an important role in supporting cardiovascular health and good blood vessel function.

Dr Christian Heiss, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study said, "Our findings provide solid evidence that cranberries can significantly affect vascular health even in people with low cardiovascular risk. This study further indicates that specific metabolites present in the blood after cranberry consumption are related to the beneficial effects."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON