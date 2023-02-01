Dark Chocolate Day: Nutritionist on benefits and side effects of dark chocolate

Dark chocolates with its rich, intense and bittersweet flavour has captured the imagination of foodies and health conscious alike. Scientific studies over a period of time have talked about many health benefits of this high-cocoa superfood from improved heart health, brain function to reduced inflammation. Dark chocolate is also said to be a mood enhancer as it boosts secretion of serotonin and endorphins, which helps ease feelings of stress and anxiety. Dark chocolate is a source of powerful antioxidants, the compounds that help protect the body against damage from free radicals. However it's important to have dark chocolates in small amounts as it's still high in calories and fat. Also, eating too much dark chocolate can cause bleeding disorders, palpitations and constipation. (Also read: Are dark chocolates really healthy for you?)

On the occasion of National Dark Chocolate Day, Dr. Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai in a conversation with HT Digital talks about health benefits and side effects of dark chocolate.

Health benefits of dark chocolate

- Lowers blood pressure: Did you know? The flavonoids in dark chocolate can help one to manage high blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular problems. But, try to eat chocolate in the quantity recommended by the expert only.

- Keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay: You will be surprised to know that flavanols as cardioprotective agents in dark chocolate prevent heart disease.

- Improves metabolism: Dark chocolate contains monounsaturated fatty acids or MUFAs, that rev up metabolism and help to burn calories. Eating dark chocolate as recommended by the expert will curb cravings and help you to lose weight.

Side effects of dark chocolate

- Bleeding disorders: Having dark chocolate in an excess quantity can raise the chances of slowing down the blood clotting process. It is fatal and one is known to have bleeding disorders or haemophilia.

- Palpitation: The cocoa content in dark chocolate can increase the pulse rate and blood pressure in case one eats it in larger quantities.

- Constipation: Eating too much dark chocolate can lead to constipation as it contains caffeine that leads to dehydration and slows down digestion.

- Headache: Chocolate is known to have caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine, which can trigger headaches. So, be careful while eating dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate recipe

Forbidden chocolate forest from SHY Café

Element 1

A. Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse

Ingredients

Whip Cream - 100 grams

Hazelnut Paste - 50 grams

Nutella - 35 grams

Mix all of this above ingredients and put in required mould and freeze it.

Element 2

B. Chocolate Soil

Castor sugar - 200 grams

Water - 70 ml

Chocolate - 80 grams

Take a sauce pan, mix all the above ingredients, whisk it thoroughly till the soil reaches a consistency.

Element 3

Macaroons

Egg white - 50 grams

Castor Sugar - 70 grams

Almond powder - 75 grams

Icing sugar - 75 grams

Raspberry flavoured powder as required

Beat the egg white fluffy, mix in sugar, then fold in almond flour and raspberry powder. Put in a disposable piping bag and pipe as per the required Macaroon Size and Shape, bake it for 150 degrees Celsius for 15 to 20 minutes.

Element 4

White Chocolate Mousse

Mascarpone Cheese - 35 grams

White Chocolate - 25 grams

Whip Cream - 75 grams

Cooking Cream - 35 grams

Warm The Cooking Cream, mix in white chocolate, keep it aside to cool.

Mix in whip Cream & Mascarpone.

Add it to the white chocolate mixture.

Element 5

Chocolate balls

Chocolate sponge

Sugar syrup

Coco powder

Make a ball shaped to the chocolate sponge, dip in syrup and coat it with Coco powder.

Plating

1. Spread the chocolate soil on entire plate.

2. Demand the hazelnut chocolate mousse, put in the centre of the plate, cover it with the Macaroon

3. Put the white chocolate mousse dots around the soil

4. Throw in the chocolate balls around the plate as per the presentation.

5. Scoop on bite size vanilla ice cream around the mousse and cap it with Macaroon resembling mushrooms in forest

5. Garnish with edible flower, micro Greens

