Debunking common dietary misconceptions related to gut health

In recent years, gut health has become a buzzword in the world of nutrition and wellness. With the growing awareness of the importance of gut health, there has also been an increase in dietary misconceptions related to this topic. While some of these misconceptions may seem harmless, they can actually be detrimental to our digestive system and overall health. Let's explore some of the most common dietary misconceptions related to gut health and provide insight into the truth behind them. With the help of accurate and science-based information, you can make informed decisions about your diet and lifestyle. (Also read: 6 key nutrients to boost your gut health )

Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach, Founder of TAN|365 shared with HT Lifestyle, some common dietary misconceptions related to gut health.

1. Loading up on fruits and fruit juices first thing in the morning

The dietary fibre and nutrients from fruits are great for the gut. However, they do come with their sugars. Hence, fruits should be best consumed after an intake of a fat or protein-rich breakfast or as an evening snack with nuts, to minimise the sugar spike. Also, when you juice your fruits, you are essentially drinking concentrated sugars which are completely devoid of any fibre. This will spike your blood sugar levels pretty quickly causing you to crave more carbs and sugars.

2. Munching every two hours

A lot of people follow this misconception blindly and have been doing so for a long time. You need to give your body time to digest the previous meal which can take 3-4 hours. Every 90 minutes, after a meal, the small intestine has a cleaning wave, known as migrating motor complex (MMC), that sweeps the bacteria out and towards the colon. If the motility is disrupted by constant munching, the MMC may be compromised and as a result, you may face bacterial growth in the small intestine which can cause a host of digestive issues.

3. Eating raw salads

It’s a common notion to increase veggies in your diet when you want to improve your gut health. But this can do more harm than good if you start consuming more raw veggies, especially if you are not used to as much fibre or already have a sensitive gut. Raw veggies are very rich in fibre, which is partially digested in the gut. In the case of a sensitive gut, this partially digested fibre can increase gas production, bloating and a lot of digestive discomforts.

4. Consuming a lot of protein

Protein is really good for your bones, muscles, and blood sugar balance. But if you are someone who struggles with a weak gut, you may not be able to effectively digest your proteins which in turn can make your outlining weaker. Follow a diet rich in veggies and rice for a while, working up your gut health, and then gradually introducing protein into your system.

