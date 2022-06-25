Decoding Vitiligo: Acceptance is the key

A LinkedIn post about the shame that comes with vitiligo took over social media recently when Sri Lankan entrepreneur Thushara Karunaratne, the CEO of a medical equipment company, admitted that he was hesitant to upload his display picture as his connections may not be comfortable with his health condition. He wrote, “In case we bump into each other, just wanted to let you know... same self, lives inside.”

The fear of judgement forces many such individuals to live their lives in isolation. On World Vitiligo Day, today, experts shed some light on the skin condition to reduce the stigma around it and highlight the need for acceptance.

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that occurs due to the lack of a pigment called melanin. “Melanin is produced by skin cells called melanocytes It is responsible for the skin colour. In vitiligo, the lack of melanin in the skin leads to white patches to develop in skin and hair,” says Dr Ramanjit Singh, visiting consultant, dermatology, Medanta Hospital.

In 20% of the cases, it can be inherited. “Stress is an added factor that drives this condition. It acts as a catalyst,” adds Dr Singh.

“People say milk and fish taken together cause vitiligo, but there is no scientific basis for this. Some also believe that vitiligo is incurable. The truth is when treatment is started early enough, near-complete recolouration is possible. But long-term medicines may be needed to maintain the cure,” says Dr Sachin Dhawan, senior consultant, department of dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Although vitiligo is mainly a cosmetic condition, people with it may experience a variety of problems. “People with vitiligo are more likely to get other autoimmune diseases such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, pernicious anemia and more. They feel embarrassed or anxious. An acceptance by society may help the person to deal with fewer challenges,” says Dr Amit Vij, senior consultant dermatologist, PSRI Hospital.

HOW TO EMBRACING IT WHOLEHEARTEDLY

Aastha Shah

#ViAreNotDifferent: Aastha Shah

I am 24-year-old digital content creator. Over the years I realised that focusing on yourself and ignoring other people’s opinions is the key to growth. It’s never that easy to accept yourself the way you are but once you do it, there’s no stopping. You don’t need anyone’s validation in this world, just be yourself. My main mantra is ‘Your skin doesn’t define you’. Society has its own definition of ‘perfect’ and ‘beautiful’ but you have to ignore it all and define it on your own. Another one is ‘Grow through what you go through’. You may have many rough patches throughout your journey but use your weakness as your strength and show the world you’re not different. All of us with vitiligo are just like one of you.

Prarthana Jagan

Chosen to fulfil a purpose: Prarthana Jagan

I think being in the hospital for a medical emergency and having no access to makeup really put me in a corner and made me accept that I have to show my face in all of its glory. When I get questions in my mind like “why me?“ - I simply redirect to I was chosen to fulfil a purpose, my purpose has always been to spread awareness about vitiligo. I started modelling and seeing myself without makeup more and more on the camera and started to teach myself that this is me, this is my skin. Stress is the #1 cause of all my problems, by just practicing gratitude and kindness I’m able to face my challenges as a human.

