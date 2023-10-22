Deep vein thrombosis: What causes blood clots in legs and can it turn deadly? Know symptoms

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when blood clots form in the deep vein in your thighs or legs. If you have swelling, pain and redness in your leg or calf after prolonged periods of sitting or you usually lead an inactive lifestyle with high cholesterol, it may be a sign of deep vein thrombosis. The condition usually affects those who are obese and do very little physical activity. People who are dehydrated or keep sitting for longer periods of time are also at risk of DVT. Let's understand what exactly this condition is, its risk factors and how it can be prevented from experts. (Also read: Half marathon and heart attack: What's the connection? Precautions to follow during long distance running)

While DVT itself is not a direct cause of a heart attack, it can lead to a serious medical condition known as a pulmonary embolism (PE). (Freepik)

"Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a condition in which a blood clot forms in a deep vein, typically in the legs. These clots can partially or completely block blood flow through the vein. While DVT itself is not a direct cause of a heart attack, it can lead to a serious medical condition known as a pulmonary embolism (PE). A PE occurs when a DVT clot breaks loose and travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow in the pulmonary arteries. This can strain the heart and lead to serious cardiovascular complications, although it's not the same as a typical heart attack, which involves the coronary arteries," says Dr Nishith Chandra, Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is when blood clots form, typically in a deep vein in the leg or the pelvis but can occur in the arms and the mesenteric and cerebral veins. About half of people with DVT have no symptoms at all. Swelling, pain, tenderness, redness of skin could be symptoms of DVT, says Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Some risk factors for DVT are obesity, post-surgery immobilisation, being elderly, a long period of not moving, for example a long trip or flight, birth control pills, blood clotting disorders, heart failure, cancer, pregnancy, high cholesterol and dehydration, says Dr Tayal.

Symptoms of deep vein thrombosis

Common symptoms of DVT as explained by Dr Chandra:

1. Swelling in one leg (usually the calf).

2. Pain or tenderness in the affected leg.

3. Redness and warmth in the affected area.

Sometimes, DVT may occur without noticeable symptoms.

Prevention tips for deep vein thrombosis

Dr Chandra says to prevent DVT and reduce the risk of a pulmonary embolism, you can consider these measures:

1. Stay active: Regular physical activity helps improve blood circulation.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity is a risk factor for DVT.

3. Avoid prolonged sitting or standing: Take breaks during long trips or working at a desk.

4. Compression stockings: These can help improve blood flow in the legs.

5. Medications: In some cases, anticoagulants or blood-thinning medications may be prescribed to prevent clots.

6. Hydration: Staying well-hydrated can help prevent clot formation.

Can DVT put you at risk of heart attack or stroke?

"DVT does not cause heart attack or stroke, but it can cause another major complication called as pulmonary thromboembolism It happens when a part of the clot breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, causing a blockage called pulmonary embolism (PE). If the clot is small, and with appropriate treatment, people can recover from PE. However, there could be some damage to the lungs. If the clot is large, it can stop blood from reaching the lungs and is fatal," says Dr Tayal.

Diagnosis

"Diagnosis of DVT can be done clinically and can be confirmed with the help of certain tests such as D DIMER, venous doppler, ventilation-perfusion scan, multidetector helical CT and pulmonary angiography," says Dr Tayal.

DVT can be prevented by having an active lifestyle, keeping cholesterol under control, staying well hydrated and by ensuring that we take breaks and move our legs during long travels.

