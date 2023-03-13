Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards: Oscars ke pehle workout banta hai

Apart from RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' win at the Oscars 2023 ceremony, actor Deepika Padukone's debut at the 95th Academy Awards has also become the talk of the town. Deepika attended the awards night dressed in a black off-the-shoulder gown from the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. She styled the red carpet ensemble with statement-making jewels from Cartier and minimal makeup picks. The beauteous look inspired by the old-Hollywood glamour instantly made it to our best-dressed list. But what did Deepika do to create the fascinating sartorial moment come true? Her trainer has the answer to this question.

Deepika Padukone's trainer shares her pre-Oscar workout routine

On Monday, Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala dropped a video of Deepika Padukone sweating it out at the gym. Yasmin posted a compilation of all of the workouts Deepika practised at 6:30 in the morning before getting ready for the Oscars. She added that it was 'an amazing journey training her for the Oscars' and even shared the 'secret to her gorgeousness'. She wrote, "Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? Sharing a glimpse into @deepikapadukone's 6:30 am workout before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Don't you agree? #DeepikaPadukone #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #redcarpet #fitisthenewsexy."

The video shows Deepika working out at the gym as Naatu Naatu from RRR - which won the Oscar for Best Original Song category - plays in the background. It features the actor practising Pilates exercises, including one-leg stretches, forearm stretches, and core-strengthening routines. She nailed the session dressed in a white tank top and black workout tights.

Meanwhile, Deepika's black Louis Vuitton gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mermaid-style skirt.

Deepika styled the ensemble with high heels, a diamond necklace, a bracelet, and statement rings. In the end, Deepika chose a messy low bun, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks. What did you think of Deepika Padukone's Oscars look?