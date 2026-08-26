Delhi H1N1 cases: Doctor shares symptoms, warning signs, treatment, most effective defence against severe illness

A seasonal spike in H1N1, also known as swine flu, infections across several states is becoming a concern. Of the 2,392 influenza A cases reported till August 20, 1,777 were H1N1, and the total number of influenza A and B cases has reached 2,602.

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Also Read | High vigilance necessary for H1N1, no cause for panic, says Indian Medical Association; warns against antibiotics use

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a public health advisory urging people not to panic, to avoid self-medication, and also warned against the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

To understand what precautionary measures you can take and the treatment plan in case of infection, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr M Ravi Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, who cautioned that apart from Delhi, Bengaluru is also currently facing a sharp spike in seasonal influenza cases. Although the state health department has said there is no unusual outbreak, and it's a routine seasonal pattern.

Symptoms

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, the majority of these infections are driven by the influenza A H1N1 swine flu strain, compounded by monsoon weather patterns and school reopenings. He also highlighted the initial symptoms of H1N1 to watch for, cautioning that they can appear abruptly. Affected individuals experience: sudden high fever

chills

persistent dry cough

sore throat

runny nose

Severe muscle or body aches, intense fatigue, headache, and occasional vomiting or diarrhoea are also common Warning signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kumar, the majority of these infections are driven by the influenza A H1N1 swine flu strain, compounded by monsoon weather patterns and school reopenings. He also highlighted the initial symptoms of H1N1 to watch for, cautioning that they can appear abruptly. Affected individuals experience: sudden high fever

chills

persistent dry cough

sore throat

runny nose

Severe muscle or body aches, intense fatigue, headache, and occasional vomiting or diarrhoea are also common Warning signs {{/usCountry}}

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The physician also underlined that warning signs require immediate emergency medical attention. For instance, if an individual experiences the following symptoms, they must visit a hospital:

difficulty breathing

persistent chest tightness

bluish lips or nails

confusion

inability to keep fluids down, they must visit a hospital

A fever that subsides but then returns, accompanied by a severe cough, is also a critical warning sign.

Precautions

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Dr Kumar stressed that the precautions against the H1N1 strain centre on breaking the chain of transmission. He advises:

Maintain rigorous hand hygiene by washing with soap or using alcohol based sanitisers.

Wear masks in crowded spaces, practice respiratory etiquette, and isolate immediately if you feel unwell.

Anyone feeling unwell must isolate immediately. It's advised that parents keep children home from school until they are completely fever-free for at least 48 hours.

“Annual quadrivalent influenza vaccination remains the most effective defence against severe illness. The annual influenza vaccine protects against circulating strains. Vaccine is recommended for high-risk groups, including children under five years, the elderly, and individuals with underlying chronic conditions like asthma or diabetes,” he opined.

Lastly, he added that timely vaccination reduces severe influenza complications, lowering the risks of oxygen requirement, ICU admission, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.