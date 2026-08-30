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Dementia or normal forgetfulness? Psychiatrist shares 5 early signs families should not miss

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 08:39:42 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Dementia begins with forgetfulness. (Shutterstock)
Dementia begins with forgetfulness. (Shutterstock)
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When can forgetfulness be concerning? Learn from an expert the alarming signs that may mean early dementia.

Dementia refers to a group of neurodegenerative conditions that affect essential cognitive skills and the ability to perform everyday activities.ALSO READ: Neuroscientist shares 3 things to do while brushing to reduce dementia risk: ‘Use non-dominant hand…’

Many of its initial symptoms can be mistaken for normal age-related changes. But identifying these signs is crucial. Since dementia currently has no cure and treatment largely focuses on managing symptoms, an early diagnosis can help individuals access timely care and plan ahead.

Psychiatrist Dr Thara Rangaswamy, co-founder of SCARF NGO, highlighted the scale of dementia in India and emphasised why families must learn to distinguish its early cognitive signs from ordinary forgetfulness.

She said, "In India, over 8.8 million people are living with dementia, yet most families recognise it only in the later stages. The early signs are often subtle and mistaken for normal ageing. Recognising these initial cognitive changes for what they are, a medical condition rather than just forgetfulness, can transform the tone of care from frustration to compassion and help families seek timely help.

The expert cautioned that if you see these changes in parents, grandparents, or another older adult, do not dismiss them as an inevitable part of ageing. Early detection is our most powerful tool. But she also asked not to panic, as these signs do not necessarily mean someone has dementia, but they do mean a medical evaluation is essential. Consulting with a specialist such as a neurologist, geriatrician, or clinical psychologist can help identify the underlying cause and guide the next steps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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