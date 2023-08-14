Dengue cases on rise; 12 important lifestyle changes to ward off disease

Dengue cases are witnessing an upward trend in many parts of the country partly due to waterlogging and heavy rains this time. Dengue fever is a viral disease which is spread to human through bite of Aedes mosquitoes. It can cause high fever, body ache, headache, skin rash, nausea among others when the disease is mild. Severe disease symptoms include bleeding from the nose or gums, low blood pressure, low blood platelets, confusion among others. While there is no sure shot way to prevent dengue, with suitable lifestyle changes, the risk of vector-borne disease can be reduced. From preventing mosquito bites to eating healthy food and boosting immunity, experts suggest important steps to ward off disease. (Also read: Dengue surge: Mild to dangerous, common signs and symptoms of different dengue strains)

What is dengue?

Dengue is a vector borne which is characterised by high fever, body ache, headache, pain around eyes, joint pains, skin rash, myalgia, nausea etc.(Freepik)

"Dengue is a vector borne which is characterised by high fever, body ache, headache, pain around eyes, joint pains, skin rash, myalgia, nausea etc. It is caused by dengue virus, which is transmitted from affected person to another through bite of mosquitoes. The illness varies from asymptomatic or mild infection in majority to severe, fatal disease in some patients," says Dr Rohit Kumar Garg, Consultant, Department of Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

What are the risk factors for dengue?

"The risk factors for increased severity includes presence of chronic conditions like diabetes mellitus, heart diseases, liver diseases, kidney diseases, immunocompromising conditions like cancers, use of steroids, HIV/AIDS etc. In order to ward off dengue risk, the key lifestyle changes should focus on reduced chances of getting dengue infection, reducing the risk of severe infections and reducing the complications," adds Dr Garg.

How to prevent dengue

"One can prevent him/herself from getting dengue infection by avoiding mosquito bite by reducing mosquito breeding places (stagnant water in objects like tires, plastic covers, flower pots, pet’s water bowls, etc.), keeping the doors and windows closed to avoid mosquito entry, keeping ourselves covered by wearing full sleeves shirt and trousers, use of mosquito repellents, mosquito nets etc. One can reduce risk of severe disease by keeping oneself fit i.e., by regular exercises, following a healthy and balanced diet, consuming food items rich in antioxidants, avoiding unhealthy diet i.e., oily and spicy food, junk food items etc. Individuals with chronic conditions should focus on keeping their conditions under controlled by keeping a regular follow up with their doctor, taking medications regularly and following advise as per their treating doctors," adds Dr Garg.

Dr. Saibal Chakravorty, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute, Noida Sector-11, UP shares important lifestyle measures to prevent dengue

1. Mosquito protection: Wear long sleeves and pants, use mosquito repellent, and sleep under a mosquito net to minimize exposure.

2. Eliminate breeding sites: Regularly empty containers with stagnant water, such as flower pots, discarded tires, and uncovered water storage, as mosquitoes breed in such areas.

3. Clean environment: Maintain cleanliness in and around your living space to prevent mosquito breeding. Regularly clean gutters, drains, and trash cans.

4. Protective clothing: When outdoors, wear light-coloured clothing that covers your body to reduce mosquito attraction.

5. Window and door screens: Install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out while ensuring proper ventilation.

6. Use fans: Mosquitoes find it difficult to fly in windy environments, so using fans indoors and outdoors can help keep them away.

7. Natural repellents: Plant mosquito-repelling plants like citronella, lemongrass, and mint around your home.

8. Avoid peak mosquito times: Mosquitoes are most active during early morning and late afternoon. Minimise outdoor activities during these times.

9. Travel precautions: If traveling to dengue-prone areas, take precautions such as wearing protective clothing and using mosquito repellents.

10. Personal hygiene: Maintain good personal hygiene, as mosquitoes are attracted to sweat and body odour.

11. Community efforts: Collaborate with your community to ensure that public spaces are clean and mosquito breeding sites are eliminated.

12. Educate yourself: Stay informed about dengue prevention methods and spread awareness to your friends and family.

"In case of symptoms, one can avoid complications by keeping oneself well hydrated, avoiding self-medications, particularly NSAIDs, non-scientific remedies, consulting a doctor for early diagnosis and appropriate management, and appropriate counselling regarding some dos and don'ts during illness," concludes Dr Garg.

