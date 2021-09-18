Dengue, typhoid, scrub typhus cases on rise; know symptoms and tips from expert

Amid the rising cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid, and scrub typhus, doctors across the country are advising people to take adequate precautions and avoid self-medication in case of falling ill. While Covid-19 cases in the capital are under control, there is a surge in the cases of many water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases. Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj says that the symptoms of most of these diseases from dengue, malaria, typhoid, to scrub typhus may overlap and it's important to get the diagnosis right.

"We have been able to contain Covid-19 in NCR to a great extent by cooperation and combined efforts of everyone. While we are guarding ourselves against a great evil in form of Covid-19, the usual demons of this season in form of dengue, malaria, hepatitis, typhoid fever, gastrointestinal infections, scrub typhus and other infectious diseases have started to take out their fangs to attack," says Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj.

"We need to guard ourselves against these ailments by maintaining hygiene, eliminating mosquito breeding water collections, wearing full sleeve clothes, using mosquito nets, repellents, and other possible measures," he says.

Terming dengue as the most dangerous and scary of all Dr Sharma says the deterioration due to the disease can be rapid and fatal.

"Common symptoms of dengue fever are high grade fever, headache, pain behind eyes, severe body aches, backache, nausea, or retching," he says elaborating on the symptoms.

Don't self-medicate

Dr. Sharma says that diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, scrub typhus can have overlapping symptoms and all of them including dengue fever can cause multi-organ involvement which requirs one to seek proper medical care instead of self-medication which can complicate the disease.

Overlapping symptoms

"In diseases like malaria, dengue, typhoid, scrub typhus barring specific diagnostic test, other lab parameters can also be confusing and at times there can be mixed infections. TLC and platlet count can decrease in all of them to various degrees although in dengue platelets fall to dangerously low level. Liver function test parameters can again be altered in all of them to various extents," says Dr Sharma.

Avoid pain killers, stay hydrated

"As a general precaution all pain killers should be avoided, only paracetamol should be used, and intake of liquids should be kept on higher side," says the doctor.

He stresses on getting the diagnosis right as there are different treatments for dengue, malaria, typhoid and scrub typhus.

"As management of various ailments occurring during this season can vary drastically, from avoiding most drugs as in dengue, to specific drugs like anti-malarial medication in malaria and specific antibiotics in typhoid or scrub typhus, timely health advice and check-up should be sought for proper management," he says.

