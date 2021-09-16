16 dengue cases crop up in Ludhiana

A day after the health department sounded an alert about dengue and chikungunya fever, as many as 16 cases of dengue surfaced in the district on Wednesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia had issued an advisory and appealed to people to stay alert as the season of dengue and chikungunya fever had started.

She said dengue fever was caused by the bite of the female aedes aegypti mosquito, which was also called the tiger mosquito. “It has tiger-like stripes on its body and grows in clean water in mosquito coolers, containers, trays behind refrigerators, flowerpots, rubbish on roofs, tires, etc,” the doctor added.