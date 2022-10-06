Dental care after 30: Tips to prevent your mouth from ageing

As you grow older, your teeth, gums and the rest of the oral cavity require extra care and attention if you wish them to stay healthy in your later years. It is important to inculcate healthy dental habits as with ageing health issues become more frequent. It is also the time, when your risk of getting chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, stroke, obesity also increases which may impact your oral health. Studies also show an association between gum disease and cardiovascular disease as the bacteria in one's mouth can cause infection and inflammation connected to heart disease, clogged arteries, and even stroke. According to CDC, nearly half (46%) of all adults aged 30 years or older show signs of gum disease while severe gum disease affects about 9% of adults. (Also read: Common mistakes that could damage your teeth in summer season)

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon - Dentzz Dental shares few tips to take care for your teeth in your 30s.

Eat a healthy diet: Diet affects every aspect of health including the oral cavity. It is important to avoid excessive consumption of sugary and starchy foods. Consuming too many acidic food items can also weaken the enamel and leave teeth vulnerable to attack. Therefore, it is recommended to add a variety of fruits and vegetables rich in important vitamins and minerals that help the body function at its best.

Stop consuming tobacco: Stop smoking or chewing tobacco as it can affect the bone and soft tissue attached to your teeth. Tobacco also interferes with the normal function of gum tissue cells, a reason why tobacco consumers are more susceptible to infections including periodontal disease.

Professional cleaning: As brushing and flossing do not replace a complete cleaning and examination by a dental professional, even if you brush and floss twice a day, it is recommended to visit a dentist frequently for proper and thorough cleaning. A dentist can not only remove tartar and plaque that cannot be removed with a toothbrush but, can also spot early signs of tooth-related diseases.

Use oral hygiene products with fluoride: Owing to several factors, the outer layer of enamel degrades and demineralizes as we age. Therefore, make sure your toothpaste and mouth rinse contain fluoride as an ingredient which can help strengthen and protect the enamel layer and may reverse signs of early decay.

