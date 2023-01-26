Diabetes: 3 effective ways to lower fasting blood sugars

Being diagnosed with diabetes can be stressful, but if managed well a person can maintain optimum health and is at reduced risk of developing complications. Fasting blood glucose test is a simple test where blood sugar levels are measured several hours after eating or empty stomach in the morning to get a more accurate idea of a person's glucose levels. The purpose of a fasting blood sugar test is to measure the amount of glucose in a person's blood after they have not eaten for at least 8 hours. This test is suggested by a diabetologist to diagnose prediabetes, diabetes or gestational diabetes. According to CDC, a fasting blood sugar level of 99 mg/dL or lower is normal, 100 to 125 mg/dL says you have prediabetes, and 126 mg/dL or higher means you have diabetes. (Also read: Diabetes: Bedtime rituals that can help manage blood sugar)

"Many factors influence your blood sugar levels. Some of these factors are beyond your control; for example, certain medical problems can result in high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), or you may be genetically predisposed to have high blood sugar. Managing your nutrition, exercise level, and weight can make a difference for most people. Whether you have diabetes or prediabetes, or simply suffer from wild blood sugar fluctuations, you want to know what truly helps to stabilise your blood sugar levels. It can make all the difference in living well and keeping off the blood sugar roller coaster that can depress your attitude, energy, and appetite. Controlling blood sugar levels to minimise hyperglycaemia is critical for avoiding major diabetic complications. A variety of lifestyle strategies can assist a person in lowering their blood sugar levels and maintaining them within the desired range," says nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

She also offers three effective tips to manage fasting blood sugar levels.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity. This means your cells will be able to use glucose in your blood better.

High protein snacks

The liver releases glucose when your body is in a fasting state. Have a snack in the evening after dinner that has carbohydrates and protein to prevent early morning elevated fasting blood sugar levels.

Manage your stress

The stress hormones, cortisol and adrenaline make it harder for insulin to work properly. In the morning, these hormones are already elevated. Therefore, stress would elevate your fasting blood sugars more.

