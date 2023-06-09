Diabetes patients are twice as likely as non-diabetics to have high blood pressure which, if left unchecked, can lead to heart disease and stroke. In fact, reports suggest that a person with diabetes and high blood pressure is four times more likely than someone who does not have either illness to have heart disease as approximately two-thirds of persons with diabetes have a blood pressure of more than 130/80 mm Hg or need prescription hypertension drugs.

Diabetes can cause high blood pressure. Here are easy prevention tips (Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Parchure, Director of Cardiology at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, explained, “Diabetes affects arteries, making them targets for hardening, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This can result in high blood pressure, which, if left untreated, can lead to complications such as blood vessel damage, a heart attack, and renal failure.”

He elaborated that people with hypertension are more likely than individuals with normal blood pressure readings to have:

Heart illness or coronary artery disease

Strokes

Peripheral vascular disease is characterised by hardening of the arteries in the legs and feet

Heart attack

Even blood pressure that is greater than normal (120/80 to 129/80) has an influence on your health. According to studies, you have a two to three-time increased probability of developing heart disease during a ten-year period.

Connection between diabetes and high blood pressure

As per Dr Nikhil Parchure, diabetes and hypertension frequently coexist and may have some shared causes. These are some examples:

Inactive lifestyle with high-calorie consumption

Obesity

Inflammation and oxidative stress

Insulin sensitivity

Is it possible for diabetes to produce hypertension?

Dr Nikhil Parchure answered, “A diabetic either does not have enough Trusted Source insulin to digest glucose or their insulin is ineffective. Insulin is the hormone that allows the body to digest and utilise glucose from food as energy. When a person develops insulin resistance, glucose cannot enter their cells to create energy and instead accumulates in the circulation. High blood glucose levels can cause broad damage to tissues and organs, including those involved in blood pressure regulation. Damage to the blood arteries and kidneys, for example, might cause blood pressure to increase.”

Diabetes and high blood pressure prevention

Asserting that many lifestyle adjustments can help you decrease your blood pressure, Dr Nikhil Parchure said, “Almost all are nutritional, but regular exercise is also advised. Most doctors recommend walking for 30 to 40 minutes every day, but any aerobic activity can help your heart.” He suggested to do at least one of the following:

150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week

75 minutes of intense exercise every week

Each week a combination of moderate and strenuous activity

The health expert highlighted, “Physical activity, in addition to decreasing blood pressure, helps strengthen the heart muscle. It might also help to minimise arterial stiffness. This occurs naturally as an individual's age but is frequently hastened by type 2 diabetes. Exercise can also help you improve your blood sugar management. Diabetes patients have several diet plan alternatives. The most effective selections are those that can be maintained for a lifetime. One diet plan specially developed to help decrease blood pressure is the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet.”

He concluded, “Diabetes patients should strive to maintain their blood pressure under control. High blood pressure (hypertension) is one of numerous risk factors that can raise your risk of getting heart disease, stroke, and other consequences. Treatment includes modifying lifestyle risk factors if possible. Many diabetics require medication to control their blood pressure.”