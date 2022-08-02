Diabetes: Signs of poor blood sugar control in everyday life

When you have diabetes, your overall health can depend a lot on your blood sugar levels. A spike can affect your moods, energy levels, sleep, food habits and even skin health while having your glucose levels in control can help you lead a normal and healthy life. If you are not craving for unhealthy food, feeling happier, have good concentration throughout the day, this means you are able to manage your diabetes well. (Also read | Diabetes: Nutritionist on healthy fats to regulate blood sugar levels)

Uncontrolled diabetes means when your blood glucose levels are 180 millilitres per decilitre (ml/dL) or higher. Long term effects of uncontrolled diabetes may include damage to your kidneys, nerves, heart and many other vital organs. To steer clear of these diabetes complications, one must ensure balanced blood sugar levels by eating low GI food and remaining active throughout the day.

"Our blood sugar controls how we feel every second of the day so it's something really important to get right if you want to feel great. Blood sugar affects every cell, organ, and process in our bodies so it has far reaching effects on every aspect of our short as well as long term health. And this is why the symptoms of blood sugar issues are so broad," says nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor in her latest Instagram post.

"It’s important to keep your blood sugar levels in your target range as much as possible to help prevent or delay various serious health problems. Staying in your target range can also help improve your energy and mood," adds Kapoor.

Here are some of the side-effects of high blood sugar levels in your daily life:

- Cravings: You will continue to feel the need to eat more even when you have consumed sufficient calories.

- Energy crashes: Your energy levels dip very fast and you find it difficult to carry on with your daily tasks.

- Irritability and anxiety: Losing your cool too often? It could be your uncontrolled blood sugar levels at play. You may also feel unnecessarily anxious.

- Headache: This is another side-effect of your unbalanced hormone levels.

- Weight loss resistance: If you are not able to lose weight as intended you should consider getting your blood sugar levels checked.

- Trouble sleeping: Not being able to doze off soundly at night is a sign that all is not well with your blood sugar control.

- Intense and urgent hunger: This is dangerous as one may pick anything - healthy or unhealthy - in their sight and eat.

- Binges: Your poor blood sugar control can also lead you to eat too much which may lead to weight gain

- Acne and skin issues: If your skin problems are worsening, that's a sign you need a more regulated diabetes-friendly lifestyle.

- Inflammation: Not having blood sugar levels in control could cause inflammation in various body organs leading to increase in diabetes complications

If you have been controlling your blood sugar levels well, Kapoor writes that you will not having any unhealthy cravings, and you will be unlikely to binge on food like there is no tomorrow.

Here are other signs of good blood sugar control

- Your hunger won't be urgent

- Steady energy

- Sharp mind

- weight loss and fat burning

- happier, calmer mood

- Improved sleep

- Balanced hormones

- Glowing skin

- Reduced inflammation

