Diabetes: Signs that your blood glucose levels are too low

Controlling blood sugar levels is important for people with diabetes to avoid health complications. While persistent high blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia) can affect your heart, nerves, kidney over a period of time, low glucose levels (hypoglycaemia) on the other hand can cause confusion, dizziness and even coma or death. If your blood sugar is lower that 70 mg/dl, then you must immediately take steps to correct it. If your blood glucose levels fall too low, there will be telltale signs from intense hunger, feeling of anxiety, mood changes, difficulty in concentration and clumsiness. (Also read: Are you at risk of diabetes? Factors that increase your chances of getting the disease)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In case you are experiencing low sugar levels, you can quickly have a simple sugar source, such as glucose tablets, hard candy or fruit juice. If you are feeling confusion or dizziness, you must immediately inform your friends or family members.

"As a person living with diabetes, you know how important it is to reduce blood sugar when it is too high, a phenomenon called hyperglycaemia. But blood sugar that is too low, or hypoglycaemias, is equally critical to avoid This decrease in blood sugar levels can cause both short-term complications, like confusion and dizziness, as well as more serious issues, including seizures, coma," writes Karishma Shah, nutritionist and wellness expert in her recent Instagram post.

Shah also talked about signs of low blood sugar levels in her post.

SIGNS OF LOW BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Ravenous hunger

If you suddenly, inexplicably feel as if you are starving your body is signalling that it's experiencing a blood sugar drop. A good starting point is to eat between 15 & 20 grams (g) of carbohydrates with each snack and between 40 and 65 gm at each meal.

2. Feeling of anxiety

When glucose levels fall too low your body releases the hormones epinephrine (also called adrenaline) and cortisol which signals the liver to release more sugar into the blood. This can lead to anxiety and its associated symptoms.

3. Emotional instability

Mood swings and sudden emotional episodes not typical of your normal behaviour are among the neurological symptoms of hypoglycaemia and can include irritability, stubbornness, and feelings of depression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Difficulty concentrating

The brain relies on blood sugar for energy, so if there's a drop in glucose, your brain may not function properly. That can make it difficult to concentrate on one thing at a time.

5. Slurred speech and clumsiness

Your sugar-starved brain may change the way your sound. Slurred speech is a common symptom associated with blood sugar levels that drop below 40mg/dL.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON