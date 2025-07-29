Did summer damage your hair? Hair transplant surgeon shares 5 tips to fix hair health and shine

During the summer season, frizz, breakage, sunburnt scalp, and increased fall are some of the common issues faced by all. The increased humidity and the heat can damage hair and scalp health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritika Khanna, hair transplant surgeon at DHI Medical Group shared a few tips to fix hair health post summer damage and improve shine and lustre. Also read | Excessive hair fall in summer? Amla, bhringraj, coconut oil and other Ayurveda solutions to reverse seasonal hair damage Tips to fix hair health post summer damage and improve shine and lustre. (Unsplash)

1. Salt and sweat don’t rinse off as easily as we think

A quick rinse post-beach or workout isn’t enough. The mix of salt, sweat, and sebum builds up at the follicular opening, especially in humid regions. This blocks hair growth and causes thinning over time. She recommends double cleansing your scalp twice a week with a mild exfoliating shampoo.

2. Over-conditioning isn't the answer, scalp hydration is

People often load up on hair masks to fix frizz but forget the scalp altogether. Hydrating the scalp with products that contain jojoba oil, hibiscus oil or rosemary oil helps retain moisture and reduce inflammation. Refrain from using occlusive products in high heat as they can suffocate the roots.

Hydrate the scalp.(Freepik)

3. PRP or GFC therapy to calm sun-damaged scalps

Both PRP and GFC therapy, when done properly by certified professionals, repair UV-induced micro-inflammation. Also read | Coconut water to scalp detox: 4 expert-backed hacks to beat summer hair fall

4. Protect your crown

The crown area burns first and shows thinning fastest as it is most exposed to direct sunlight and tends to be where early hair loss shows up. A simple hack is to use physically block the sun rays with hats or umbrellas if you’re out for long periods.

5. Don't skip post-pool care

Chlorine alters pH and can weaken the hair. Rinse hair with bottled mineral water after pool sessions. Tap water mixed with chlorine doesn’t help. And don’t shampoo immediately, use a scalp spray first to neutralize the pH, then wash an hour later. Also read | Scalp care in summer: Prevent dandruff and greasiness with these 5 haircare tips

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.