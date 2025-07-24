Excessive hair fall in summer? Amla, bhringraj, coconut oil and other Ayurveda solutions to reverse seasonal hair damage

Hair fall often intensifies during the summer due to a combination of environmental stressors and physiological changes. UV rays strip hair of moisture, weaken its structure, leading to dullness and breakage. Prolonged sun exposure also adds stress to the hair, compromising its health and contributing to hair loss. Expert shares ancient Ayurvedic fixes that can be the modern summer hair saviour.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, chief R&D officer at Marico, explained, “Physiologically, the hair growth cycle is influenced by seasonal changes. Research suggests that warmer temperatures and longer days can trigger more hair follicles to enter the resting phase, leading to increased hair shedding. This natural process, called seasonal shedding, allows the body to adapt hair growth to environmental changes.”

Hair quality may be affected by the saltwater as you head to the beach this summer. (Shutterstock)

She revealed, “Additionally, summer activities such as swimming in chlorinated pools or saltwater can strip the hair of its natural oils, making it brittle and more prone to breakage. Sweat accumulation on the scalp can lead to clogged follicles and inflammation, further increasing hair fall. The combination of these factors creates a challenging environment for hair health during the summer months.”

Hair care routines to combat summer-specific hair stressors like heat, sweat and UV exposure

To protect hair from summer-related stressors, one should adopt a proactive and nourishing hair care routine. Dr Vora suggested, “Coconut-based hair oil is especially effective in this season. Its deeply penetrating nature allows it to strengthen hair from within while providing a protective barrier against environmental damage. Regular hair oiling locks in moisture, and protects the hair and roots, making hair more resilient. Before stepping out in the sun or going for a swim, it is recommended to apply a thin layer of coconut-based hair oil to act as a barrier against the harsh elements.”

Role of regular hair oiling in preventing seasonal hair fall

Regular hair oiling is a time-tested remedy that plays a significant role in reducing seasonal hair fall. Dr Vora advised, “Massaging the scalp with a nourishing hair oil improves blood circulation, which helps deliver essential nutrients to the follicles, strengthening the roots and promoting healthy growth. Coconut-based hair oils, due to its antimicrobial and water-resistant properties, also form a protective layer that shields hair from sweat, heat and pollution—all common stressors during the summer.”

Coconut oil is the best to use on your hair. (Shutterstock)

According to her, Ayurvedic practices of infusing medicinal herbs in hair oils enhance their effectiveness. Dr Vora elaborated, “For instance, a coconut-based hair oil, when enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients like amla, bhringraj, brahmi, neem, kalonji, and yashtimadhu, can provide a holistic solution to hair fall. These herbs help soothe the scalp, strengthen hair roots, boost growth, and protect against microbial infections.”

The method of application is equally important. Dr Shilpa Vora recommended, “Gently massaging the hair oil into the scalp, leaving it on for at least 30 minutes before washing with a mild shampoo, allows the oil to penetrate effectively. Doing this two-to-three times a week can lock in moisture, control frizz, and leave hair soft, strong and nourished.”

Specific ingredients or product types for reducing hair fall during summer

Dr Vora said, “Certain ingredients are especially effective in tackling summer-induced hair fall—particularly when used in combination. Coconut-based hair oils are rich in fatty acids that lock in moisture in hair, helping to replenish moisture lost due to heat and sun exposure. Aloe vera, known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, helps calm irritated scalps and reduce dryness.”

Aloe vera: This ingredient not just soothes the scalp but also conditions the hair making it soft and frizz-free. It can also unclog hair follicles that are blocked by excess oil.(File image)

She added, “When aloe vera is combined with coconut-based hair oil, the result is a powerful yet gentle solution that leaves hair feeling soft, smooth, and healthier. This combination works to deeply nourish and lock in moisture, making it ideal for summer care. Opting for products that blend these two ingredients can go a long way in strengthening hair from root to tip and improving overall hair texture during the harsh summer months.”

With rising awareness around hair concerns, there is an emphasis on education through clear communication and sharing simple, actionable tips that everyone can follow. The goal is to empower people to take charge of their hair health in a way that complements their lifestyle and evolving concerns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.