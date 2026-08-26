Did you know runny nose in cold weather is actually reassuring? Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 10 odd signs of good health

Everyone has an idea of what being healthy looks like, and runny nose and a rumbling tummy are not usually part of the picture. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, that needs to change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Have you ever fainted after being shocked or surprised? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why it happens

Taking to Instagram on August 21, Dr Sethi listed 10 odd signs that a person exhibits, which are actually a testament to them being healthy.

“Most people think being healthy means feeling perfect all the time. But some of the most reassuring signs of good health are ones people barely notice or even worry about unnecessarily. Here's what's actually a good sign,” he wrote in the caption.

The signs are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1. Your nose runs in cold weather

{{^usCountry}} Cold air and temperature changes can trigger a runny nose through nonallergic rhinitis. It's a common protective response, pointed out Dr Sethi. 2. You produce earwax {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cold air and temperature changes can trigger a runny nose through nonallergic rhinitis. It's a common protective response, pointed out Dr Sethi. 2. You produce earwax {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the words of the gastroenterologist, “Earwax isn't dirt. It helps keep the ear canal dry and protected from infection.”

3. Your skin springs back after a gentle pinch

Healthy skin has elasticity, noted Dr Sethi. “But skin ‘turgor' alone isn't a reliable hydration test in every adult, so look at the bigger picture,” he added.

4. You burp after a fizzy drink

Carbonated drinks introduce extra gas into the digestive tract, pointed out Dr Sethi, adding, “Burping is your body's normal way of releasing it.”

5. Your gums don't bleed when brushing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per Dr Sethi, “Healthy gums generally shouldn't bleed easily. Persistent bleeding can signal gum inflammation or another problem.”

6. Your stomach sometimes rumbles

A rumbling stomach is not always a cause for concern. As Dr Sethi explained, “Those sounds come from your intestines moving food, fluid, and gas through the digestive tract.”

7. Your bowel movements are regular

Healthy bowel habits vary, according to Dr Sethi. “Roughly three times a day to three times a week can be normal if stools are comfortable and easy to pass,” he noted.

8. You sweat during exercise

In the words of the gastroenterologist, “Sweating is your body's cooling mechanism. It helps regulate body temperature when you exercise or get hot.”

9. Your urine is light yellow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pale-yellow urine generally suggests adequate hydration, whereas darker urine can be a sign that a person needs more fluids, shared Dr Sethi.

10. You pass gas daily

Surprising as it may be, flatulence is a sign of good gut health. “Your gut bacteria naturally produce gas while breaking down food. Passing gas is a normal part of digestion,” noted Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}