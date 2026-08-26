Have you ever fainted after being shocked or surprised? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why it happens

While that may seem to be dramatic for others, according to physician Dr Kunal Sood, there is good reason for the effect. Taking to Instagram on August 25, he explained why some people faint after receiving a surprise, and what steps can be taken to prevent it.

Some people love surprises, but for another group, it is often too much to handle. Anything sudden, joy, fear, pain, or even something like the sight of blood, makes them dizzy and lightheaded, and can even make them faint on occasion.

Why do some people faint after a shock? The phenomenon of feeling dizzy or passing out after being shocked or surprised is called vasovagal syncope, and, according to Dr Kunal Sood, it is the most common cause of fainting. It is caused by certain triggers to the nervous system that slow down the heart and lower the blood pressure, depriving the brain of oxygen supply.

In the words of Dr Sood, “Certain triggers can cause your nervous system to suddenly lower your blood pressure and sometimes slow your heart rate. That means less blood temporarily reaches your brain, which can make you feel warm, nauseous, sweaty, lightheaded, or cause your vision to narrow before you pass out.”

However, the good news is that a person can sometimes feel it coming, and there are steps that they can take to stop themselves from fainting.

Precautionary steps to take before fainting According to Dr Sood, if a person notices the warning signs, they can take the following steps to reduce their risk of injury.

“Sit or lie down immediately so you don't fall and injure yourself,” shared the physician. “Lying flat and raising your legs can help blood return towards your heart and your brain. You can also try squeezing your leg and abdominal muscles or tightly gripping your hands together to help raise your blood pressure.”

To prevent future episodes, a person should to do the following:

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged standing

Learning their personal triggers “Fainting can have other causes, though, so recurrent or unexplained episodes should be medically evaluated,” stated Dr Sood.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.