Diet tips for an active lifestyle in hot summers

The summer is here and so is the scorching heat. This year, the heat seems to be getting out of hand. With heat wave warnings in place in several cities and the temperature rising by the day, the summer is impacting people's lives like anything. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Gagan Dhawan, Founder and CEO, The New Me - a series of books and kits that encourage people to have a healthy lifestyle – said, "When temperatures rise, they adversely affect our stamina and energy levels. Huge water loss from the body in terms of sweat makes us feel low throughout the day. In these times, it is important to stay cool and keep our energy levels under check."

Gagan Dhawan further noted down a few tips on how to beat the heatwave and lead a healthier life in the hot summers:

Fluid rich foods: Due to the heat of the summer, the appetite of the body also gets lost. It is important to stick to fluid rich food items such as watermelon, strawberries, oranges, cucumber and lettuce. It is also important to avoid fried foods as they lead to fluid loss. Instead of skipping meals due to loss of appetite, focusing on raw veggies and fruits can help in providing the body with the necessary nutrients.

Cold showers: "In peaking summers, a cold shower makes you more active and helps in boosting the blood flow level in the body. A cold shower not only cools you down and beats the heat impact but is highly beneficial in muscle recovery and keeps your mental health in good shape. This eliminates unwanted toxins from the body and supports the body’s natural immune response,” said Gagan Dhawan.

Superfoods: Gagan Dhawan further noted down the superfoods that help in beating the heat – avocado, banana, and green leafy vegetables that contain around 80 to 90 percentage of water. He further added that consuming 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel in summer also acts as a coolant and is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Refreshments: Drinks such as watermelon juice, sugarcane juice, aam panna, or beetroot juice has amazing health benefits and are rich in antioxidants. Having sattu and bel ka sharbat also acts as nutrient-rich drinks. These drinks help in keeping the digestive system in control, and regulates the temperature of the body.

