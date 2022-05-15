Jamun is an excellent addition to your summer diet. Health experts reveal benefits of the black plum or Java plum

Jamun, also known as black plum or Java plum, is nothing less than a summer superfruit and with tons of nutritional benefits, health experts insist that this fruit should definitely be a part of your diet this summer. Jamun is the fruit for summer that reminds us of the beautiful childhood memories of picking the dark fruit straight from the tree and enjoying its intense sweetness and the purple stain it leaves on our tongues.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Shah, Clinical Nutritionist and Founder of Health Habitat, shared, “Jamun works wonder in summers for hydration as 84% of the weight of jamun is water which gives its cooling property and also protects us from dehydration and heat strokes making it an amazing fruit to have in summers providing you with minerals like phosphorous, iodine, magnesium and potassium, making it a go-to snack in the summer for tackling this scorching heat. Due to sweating, we tend to lose a lot of water and electrolytes from our body so to restore the electrolytes jamun does the work.”

She added, “It is also loaded with fibre which helps prevent chronic diseases and helps with digestive system. The fibre in the fruit gives a feeling of satiety for a longer time which will also be beneficial in your weight loss. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin C that leaves your skin radiating and glowing. Since ancient times, Jamun has been used for its medicinal properties. It has been used to treat many health conditions like diabetes, skin issues, asthma, stomach pain, flatulence etc.”

Highlighting how jamun is also rich in bioactive phytochemicals including polyphenolic compounds and flavonoids, Nutritionist Prachi Shah said, “Research confirms that Jamun has anti-cancer and chemo-preventive properties and is quite effective while treating cancer, heart and liver ailments. It is loaded with iron which is highly beneficial and is recommended for people suffering from anaemia. The abundance of iron in jamun makes it one of the natural foods to purify blood, increases red blood cells and haemoglobin count of blood.”

Dietitian Garima Goyal revealed some benefits of having jamuns this season, which would help you beat the summer heat:

1. Cooling properties - Jamun has a very high-water content, around 84% along with tons of minerals like Phosphorus and Iodine. Having Jamuns regularly can help prevent the risk of dehydration.

2. Immunity boosting properties - Rich in Vitamin B Complex and Vitamin C, Jamun has a lot anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory that would help fight diseases and inflammation.

3. Weight loss - As it is a low-calorie fruit, you can definitely add Jamun to your daily diet to shed some extra kilos, while not compromising at all on the nutritional content.

4. Healthy skin - One common problem in summers faced by many are frequent acne breakouts, blemishes and pimples. Jamun has astringent properties as well as is high on Vitamin C. These make it an ideal fruit to add up in summers, for a glowing and healthy skin.

Jamun is a nutritious and amazing fruit available throughout the summer season. It can be relished in the form of whole fruit, smoothies and salads.