Dietitian shares 6 ways to maintain balanced eating habits after festive celebrations

Diwali may be over, but the festive treats are still very much around! From boxes of kaju katli and laddoos to food hampers, savouries and leftover festive meals, our homes are often stocked with goodies long after the celebrations end. While it is tempting to keep reaching for these treats, getting back to your regular eating routine does not have to mean giving up everything you love.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Divya Jain, senior dietician, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, explains how festive eating can influence our routines and shares practical tips to enjoy celebrations while maintaining balanced food habits. (Also read: Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety )

Why festive eating affect your routine?

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During celebrations, people may eat more frequently, serve themselves larger portions and snack between meals. Festive menus may also include calorie-dense foods, fried snacks, sweets and sugary beverages, while regular meals, hydration and physical activity may take a backseat. Late-night eating and disrupted sleep schedules can further affect normal eating patterns.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Divya, another common practice is skipping meals throughout the day to compensate for a heavy festive lunch or dinner. However, this can leave people excessively hungry and make it harder to maintain balanced eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Divya, another common practice is skipping meals throughout the day to compensate for a heavy festive lunch or dinner. However, this can leave people excessively hungry and make it harder to maintain balanced eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

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“Festive celebrations often bring a change in our usual eating patterns. We may eat more frequently, choose richer foods, consume more sugary drinks and stay up later than usual. These short-term changes can affect digestion and disrupt our regular routine,” says Divya.

Festive meals and late nights can disrupt eating, hydration, activity and sleep routines.

6 ways to eat mindfully

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According to Divya, enjoying festive meals does not mean abandoning healthy habits. A few mindful choices can help maintain a sense of balance during the celebrations.

1. Be mindful of portion sizes

Enjoying festive favourites is perfectly fine, but paying attention to portion sizes can help avoid feeling uncomfortably full. Choose the foods you enjoy and savour them rather than eating automatically or out of habit.

2. Avoid skipping regular meals

Skipping breakfast or lunch to compensate for a large festive meal is not a helpful approach. Maintain regular meal timings and eat balanced meals throughout the day instead of going hungry for hours.

3. Build a balanced plate

Include vegetables, fibre-rich foods and protein sources alongside festive dishes. A balanced meal can provide a variety of nutrients and help you feel satisfied while allowing you to enjoy traditional treats.

4. Stay hydrated

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Remember to drink enough water throughout the day, particularly when celebrations involve salty snacks, rich meals or sugary beverages. Staying hydrated supports normal digestion and overall well-being.

5. Make time for physical activity

You do not need an elaborate workout routine during the festive season. Walking, gentle movement or other enjoyable forms of physical activity can help you stay active even on busy celebration days.

6. Prioritise adequate sleep

Late-night celebrations can disrupt your usual sleep schedule. Try to maintain a reasonably consistent sleep routine, as irregular sleep may influence hunger cues and eating patterns.

Should you worry about weight changes

Divya explains that short-term changes in body weight do not necessarily reflect changes in body fat. Factors such as water retention, sodium intake, digestion and gastrointestinal fluctuations can influence weight from one day to another.

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“Do not let a few days of festive eating define your overall health routine. The focus should be on enjoying celebrations without guilt, making mindful food choices and returning to your usual schedule afterwards,” advises Divya.

Festivals are meant to be enjoyed, and food is an important part of that experience. As Divya suggests, rather than feeling guilty about festive indulgences or trying to compensate by skipping meals, focus on moderation, regular eating habits, hydration, movement and adequate rest. A balanced approach can help you enjoy the celebrations while looking after your overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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