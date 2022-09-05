Different contraceptive methods for women and men

Want to prevent unwanted pregnancies? Then, opting for an appropriate contraceptive method will help you. Many factors are taken into consideration when it comes to women and men while choosing the most appropriate contraceptive method however, women can go for different types of birth control where some are reversible while others are permanent.

Did you know contraception will help to prevent pregnancy and even sexually transmitted infections (STIs)? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Lullanagar, revealed different types of contraceptive methods that you should know more about and ask a doctor before using any of them:

· The oral contraceptive pill - This is the common method of contraception used by Indian women. There are a few different types of pills available, so it’s about looking for the right one that suits you. The combined pill involves estrogen and progestin and the small pill contains only one hormone progestin. Speak to the doctor before taking the pill and take it at the right time.

· Intrauterine Device (IUD) - Are you aware? This small, T-shaped device is made from made of material progesterone hormone or plastic and copper and is put inside a woman’s uterus by the doctor. It's a reversible method of contraception, which can stay in place for around years, depending on the type you choose. IUD is emergency contraception within 4-5 days of having unprotected sex.

· Contraceptive ring - Means a flexible plastic ring releasing hormones that are placed in the vagina. It can be kept for over weeks, and then you can remove it, and insert another one. The ring releases the hormones estrogen and progestogen which are used in the combined oral contraceptive pill, but at a lower dose.

· Diaphragm - This is a small, soft silicon dome that can be placed inside the vagina to stop sperm from entering the uterus. Remove the diaphragm after 6 hours and clean it. Do not keep it the entire day.

· Sterilisation - It means taking away the body’s ability to reproduce through open or minimally invasive surgery. It is a permanent method of contraception for the ones who never want children or do not want any more children. Sterilisation can be done by both women and men.

· Using the condom - It prevents STIs as well as pregnancy. It comes in male and female varieties. Male condoms are put onto an erect penis and act as a physical barrier, preventing sexual fluids from passing between the partners during intercourse. The female condom is placed into the vagina right before having intercourse.

