Ditch chemical-based products and embrace this DIY guava leaves hair serum

Raise your hands, if you’ve been affected by hair fall post-Covid-19? Well, if you are on the same page as most of us, you are in for a treat. There are many home hacks that you must have tried your hands on, after recovering from the viral infection. But today, we are here to share a remedy that will work like a magic pill. Yes, we have for you a guava leaves serum or guava water to rinse your hair with, in order to prevent hair fall.

First things first, here’s why guava leaves are great for your hair

According to dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana, guava leaves are considered a great fruit. Known as a powerhouse of nutrients, it contains vitamin B and C, which helps to boost collagen, which is essential for hair growth. It is a source of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties, which help to maintain a healthy scalp.

“The vitamin C content present in guava leaves can improve the collagen activity aiding in hair growth, while the lycopene content provides protection from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Guava leaves can also be used as a thickening agent,” says Dr Rana.

The huge quantity of vitamins B and C found in the leaves can help to nourish the follicles and aid hair growth. Among many other medicinal benefits on the hair, the antioxidants in guava leaves can fight free radicals, thereby preventing hair damage. The analgesic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties present in guava leaves can help to maintain optimum scalp health and treat dandruff. You can do this by massaging the extract deeply into your scalp.

Here’s how you have to make this guava leaves serum

Going natural is the best way to nourish your hair and guava leaves is the perfect ingredient. Guava leaves are considered an ancient beauty remedy, because they are packed with vitamin B complex, which can prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. You can use guava leaves in many ways for your healthy hair.

Make your own guava serum with these steps:

Take some guava leaves, one litre of water, and a pot for boiling the guava leaves.

Boil guava leaves in water for 20 minutes, strain the concoction and let it cool down to room temperature.

“Before applying the solution, you must ensure that the hair is product-free, so it might be best to use this solution after showering. When your hair is almost dry, section it and start applying the guava leaf solution on to your dry scalp. Next, massage the solution into the scalp for at least 10 minutes and ensure that it’s spread well. Regular massaging can improve blood circulation, which helps the follicles receive more nutrition,” recommends Dr Rana.

During the application of the solution, pay extra attention to the roots and tips. Next, leave this solution on for up to two hours or overnight. You can also wrap the hair with a towel and sleep with it. After this, rinse the hair with lukewarm water, and not hot water, as it can dry out your hair and scalp.

So, don’t waste your money on expensive, unhealthy chemical shampoos. Instead, grab a few leaves of this superfood to get rid of all types of hair problems naturally.

