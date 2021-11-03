Diwali 2021: This is how Varun Dhawan is prepping for Diwali sweets

The festival of lights will be celebrated on November 4, this year, Diwali is the celebration of lights, colours and the sense of togetherness. The festival is celebrated all over the country with a lot of grandeur and pomp. The houses deck up in lights and colours and people adorn their best ethnic attire to celebrate Diwali with their near and dear ones.

One of the most important parts of Diwali is sweets and the mouth-watering food. Lakshmi puja is done during Diwali to invite wealth and prosperity into the homes of the common man. After the puja, sweets and homemade foods are distributed among everyone in the family and the rest of the day is celebrated in laughter, togetherness and love.

The festivities have made their way into the homes of the celebrities of the tinsel town as well. Bollywood actors are preparing for the week of indulgence and celebrations already. While some are putting on their best outfits, some are also working out in beast mode before they go into their cheat week ahead.

Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of his Diwali preparations on his Instagram profile. The snippet is however not of his ethnic attire or of his Diwali shopping – it is how he is working out for the Diwali food and sweets.

In the video, Varun can be seen showing off his abs as he pulled his tee shirt up. The chiseled abs are the result of the animal flow workout that the actor does in the gym on a daily basis. Varun is prepping for Diwali by working out and here’s the proof.

“Before eating Diwali sweets,” this is how Varun Dhawan looks like. Before the actor indulges himself into the celebrations of the festive week ahead, he shared a glimpse of his prep and we are smitten.

Diwali is the ancient Hindu festival that was first celebrated when Lord Rama returned after his fourteen years of exile to Ayodhya. He returned with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

